OAK HARBOR — The District 11 Little League Major Divison All-Star Tournament began Monday at Windjammer Park.

The tournament began with Burlington-Edison hammering Anacortes 20-1 in five innings in an opening-round game.

Tyler Walker struck out 10 in four innings of work for Burlington-Edison and combined with Cash Cullop to no-hit Anacortes.

Cullop also got it done at the plate where he and teammate Asher Moe both went 4-for-5. Walker helped his cause as well, finishing 3-for-4, while Chloe Howe and Hudson Baker went 3-for-5.

 

More from this section

Load comments