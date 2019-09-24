The Northwest District has honored two locals associated with high school sports.

Longtime Mount Vernon Christian boys’ soccer coach Robert Adeline and Burlington-Edison game staffer America Sanchez were given 2019 Meritorious Awards by the district.

Adeline wore many hats, including representing the district, serving for a time as Mount Vernon Christian’s athletic director and coaching the boys’ soccer team.

Sanchez sold and took tickets at Burlington-Edison for 38 years and through the years was involved in helping change and modernize ticket selling and pricing.

There were seven award winners. The others were KRKO Radio’s Tom Lafferty, Granite Falls’ Rick Short, Sultan’s Micki Miller, Snohomish’s Dick Jansen and Meadowdale’s Carolyn Landry.

