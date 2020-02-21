MOUNT VERNON — For the second time this month, the Lynden Lions girls’ basketball team got the better of the Burlington-Edison Tigers.
This time around, it just so happened to be in Friday’s title game of the Bi-District 2A Tournament as the Tigers fell 67-44.
No other details were available.
The Tigers (19-4) set their sights on the regional portion of the state tournament where they will play Feb. 28 or 29.
Liberty Patriots 54,
Anacortes Seahawks 42
MOUNT VERNON — Anacortes’ bid to make the regional round of the state tournament fell a game short as its season came to an end at the Bi-District 2A Tournament.
“The girls played hard,” Anacortes coach Nate Dunham said. “We have no regrets. We aren’t satisfied by any means, but we are playing a lot of youngsters and they got a lot of experience.”
Dunham said the first quarter would prove to be the difference as the Patriots jumped out to a 24-11 lead and the Seahawks (10-15) never recovered.
“We just dug ourselves a hole we couldn’t get out of,” the coach said. “I think we may have cut it to seven in the third quarter, but that was it.”
Alizee Hargrove led the Seahawks in scoring with 14 points while Katrina Hudson, Camryn Kerr and Lindsey South all finished with eight points.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.