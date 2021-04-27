ANACORTES — Logan Hilyer's pitching gem and a well-timed comeback made sure the Anacortes High School baseball team earned a narrow win Tuesday against Blaine.
Hilyer gave up only four hits, two walks and no earned runs as the Seahawks beat the Borderites 2-1.
The Seahawks trailed 1-0 in the bottom of the seventh inning when Hilyer led off with a double. He was bunted to third by Nik Bates, and Hayden Long followed with a game-tying single.
Lucca Dumas, who had walked after Hilyer's double, scored the game-winning run on an error to bump the Seahawks' record to 6-3.
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 13,
Nooksack Valley Pioneers 3
EVERSON — Quinn Swanson was 3-for-5 and the Bulldogs authored an 11-hit performance for their second win of the season.
Swanson was equally tough on the mound, where he pitched three innings and struck out five, allowing a run on two hits.
Mount Vernon had a four-run fifth inning sparked by RBIs from Swanson, Darlyn Santamaria and Taylor Saben. Swanson also stole three bases, part of 10 on the day by the Bulldogs (2-7).
Steven Gard added a triple.
Lynden Christian Lyncs 2,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 1
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Lions nipped the Cubs to send Sedro-Woolley to 7-2.
The Cubs’ Owen Murdock went the distance on the mound.
"Owen probably pitched his best game so far," said Sedro-Woolley coach Rob Davie. "He was very efficient. He threw right around 80 pitches."
Abraham Bierl was 2-for-4 and Colby Bahr was 1-for-3 with the Cubs' lone RBI.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 4,
Squalicum Storm 2
BELLINGHAM — Aaron Diaz's hat trick ensured the Bulldogs' undefeated season stayed intact.
Diaz scored three goals, fellow freshman Jonathan Youngsman also scored and Mount Vernon boosted its record to 7-0.
The Bulldogs trailed 1-0 when Diaz scored off an assist by Sergia Garduno-Mendez. Squalicum went ahead again, but this time Youngsman tied the game.
Diaz then added two goals, both off assists by Angel Casillas-Gil.
GIRLS’ TENNIS
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 5,
Blaine Borderites 2
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Cubs swept the doubles matches on their way to a win in the Northwest Conference clash.
Doubles winners inclued Hannah Jutte and Emery DeJong 6-2, 6-7, 6-4; Lily Devries and Addie Lynn 6-1, 6-3; and Lauryn Wilson and Torrie Nason 6-2, 6-3.
Tess Wimer won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 1 singles, and Emily Chevez won 6-2, 6-0 at No. 4.
Anacortes Seahawks 6,
Burlington-Edison Tigers 1
ANACORTES — The Seahawks swept the singles matches in a match moved to their home courts because of rain.
Sydney Long won 6-4, 6-4, Quin Coble won 6-1, 7-5, Joey Keltner won 6-0, 6-1 and Sarah Weisz won 6-0, 6-3.
The doubles team of Erin Kennedy and Chloe Erikson won for the Seahawks, as did Kendyl Flynn and Kaya Fountain.
Burlington-Edison doubles players Talia Russom and Zoe Russom bounced back from a first-set loss to win 4-6, 7-6, 6-3.
"I love how they didn't quit. They found their rhythm at the end of the first (set) and kept improving from there," Tigers coach Joel Wasson said.
Bellingham Red Raiders 7,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 0
BELLINGHAM — The Bulldogs were swept in a matchup of Northwest Conference teams.
BOYS’ GOLF
Northwest Conference at Avalon
BURLINGTON — Burlington-Edison proved impossible to beat in its backyard, taking the top three spots — and one golfer breaking 70.
Rex Wilson shot a 69, Conrad Brown shot a 73 and Ian Powers shot a 74 as the Tigers sailed to victory at Avalon Golf Links with 380 team strokes. The next closest competitor was Lynden with 438.
Connor Darnell led Mount Vernon with an 84 and Liam Johnston added an 87, while Jeffrey Sheridan led Sedro-Woolley with a 95.
