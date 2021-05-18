EDMONDS — With another matchup looming Wednesday, the Skagit Valley College men's basketball team couldn't quite overcome a Monday clash with Edmonds.
Six Tritons players scored in double digits and Edmonds overcame a big game from the Cardinals' DeMarcus Hall-Scriven for an 87-83 victory.
Xavier Turner led Edmonds (3-10) with 22 points. He was joined in double-digit scoring by teammates Jack Sims (17), Xavier Meekins (11), Yadel Hedego (10), Calvin Blair (10) and Brady Carandang (10).
Hall-Scriven led all scorers with 25 points and added seven rebounds. Daniel Santana tallied 19 points, five rebounds and five assists for the Cardinals and Malik Howard scored 17 points.
"We came out flat and let them gain confidence. We were not real focused as we missed three free throws and a lay-in in the last 20 seconds that obviously hurt us," Skagit Valley coach Carl Howell said. "Just a bad loss on our part, we need to regroup and get ready for a very good Everett team Wednesday.”
The Cardinals (8-2) are still on top of the Northwest Athletic Conference North Region standings and will visit Everett (6-5) Wednesday.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Peninsula 58,
Skagit Valley 52
PORT ANGELES — Peninsula's Hope Glasser had 20 points and nine rebounds and the Pirates got the victory at home.
Grace Shaddle came off the bench for a 15-point, six-rebound performance for Skagit Valley (3-7).
Peninsula improved to 5-4.
