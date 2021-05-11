MOUNT VERNON — The Skagit Valley College men's basketball team returned to the court Monday night and cruised to the victory over Whatcom Community College.
The Cardinals enjoyed as much as a 34-point lead, eventually letting the bench secure the 76-64 victory.
Anthony Iglesia led Skagit Valley (6-1) in scoring with 19 points while Malik Howard tallied 13. Daniel Santana and Lezjaun Harris added 12 points apiece.
“I thought we came out with a lot of energy tonight and really played well defensively for the most part," said Skagit Valley coach Carl Howell. "We led 64-30 with under eight minutes to go and then we tested some guys. I thought DJ Clark gave us a huge lift off the bench.“
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Skagit Valley 1
Whatcom 1
BELLINGHAM — The tie left Skagit Valley at 2-2-4.
Both goals were tallied in the first half. Skagit struck first as Brianna Yamada took the pass from Mackenzie Carnell and scored four minutes into the game. Whatcom answered in the eighth minute to tie the game.
