BURLINGTON — Despite a slow start, the Burlington-Edison soccer team pulled it together in the second half and secured a Northwest Conference victory over Oak Harbor.
The Tigers won 3-1 Monday to send their seniors off their home pitch for the final time with the victory.
The Tigers increased their intensity following halftime when they trailed 1-0.
"Credit our players who made adjustments, starting with switching the play, and using our quick passing to open up gaps in the defense," said Burlington-Edison coach Ben MacKay. "The boys started applying relentless pressure, knowing they needed a couple goals to get the result they wanted."
The home team tied the score early in the second half when Fernando Velazquez capitalized on a free kick.
Later, Brennan MacKay found space between two Oak Harbor defenders and Anthony Andrade threaded the pass between them. MacKay took two touches and sent the ball past the keeper for a 2-1 Tigers lead.
Burlington-Edison's Tena Morales sealed the win with a laser from about 30 yards into the lower left corner of the goal in the 81st minute.
The coach highlighted the play of Velazquez, Edwin Vejar Quevedo and Brennan MacKay as well as goalie Ivan Garcia, Iver Light, Conner Mackey and Alan Lopez on defense.
"I’m extremely proud of how the boys responded," the coach said. "Showing grit and mental toughness to come from behind and get a deserved victory.
"... Very proud of how our guys finished their regular season on the right trajectory for the playoffs."
The Tigers enter the postseason with a conference record of 8-5-1 and an overall mark of 8-6-1.
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 2,
Bellingham Bayhawks 0
MOUNT VERNON — The Bulldogs scored a goal in each half on Senior Night and wrapped up their regular season with a 13-1 record in the Northwest Conference and 14-1 overall.
“Bulldog Stadium was filled with a knowledgeable crowd who stayed with us for every minute of the match,” Mount Vernon coach Behr Ibarra said. “At times you could hear the pin drop due to the pressure buildup ... and other times ... you could not hear the communication on the field because it was so loud.”
Aaron Diaz scored in the 13th minute off an assist by Angel Casillas. Casillas tallied the second Mount Vernon goal in the 56th minute. Brandon Caro got the assist.
Ibarra lauded the play of Diaz, Casillas, Caro, Gaby SantaCruz, Carlos Rosales, Alexis Herrera and goalkeeper Jesus Garcias, who earned the team’s player of the match award.
“Overall, I am very happy with today's performance by the team. They showed great character in key moments of the night,” said Ibarra, whose team opens postseason play Saturday.
Baseball
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 3,
Bellingham Bayhawks 2
BELLINGHAM — Bode Nelson’s RBI single in the ninth inning gave the Bulldogs the Northwest Conference win.
The Bulldogs scored a run in the first inning and another in the seventh on Lucas Gahan’s RBI single to tie the score at 2-2. Gahan finished 2-for-3.
Quinn Swanson got the start for the Bulldogs, going four innings and allowing two hits and two runs while striking out three.
The Bulldogs finished the regular season 12-3 in conference and 14-6 overall.
Orcas Island Vikings 8,
Concrete Lions 2
CONCRETE — The loss dropped the Lions to 0-10 in the Northwest 2B/1B League
