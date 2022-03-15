preps

BURLINGTON — Extremely soggy conditions Monday afternoon couldn't stop the Burlington-Edison softball team from winning its season opener against Meadowdale.

The Tigers defeated the Mavericks 7-1.

Lake Stevens Vikings 13

Mount Vernon Bulldogs 0

LAKE STEVENS — The Bulldogs battled the elements as well as the Vikings in the nonconference loss to open their season.

Olivia Collins was 2-for-2 for Mount Vernon while Sydney Snider was 1-for-2 and Leslie Escamilla was 1-for-2 with a double.

