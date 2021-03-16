DEMING — The Burlington-Edison High School volleyball team continued to cruise along Monday night, notching yet another win.
The Tigers traveled to Mount Baker and swept the Mountaineers 3-0 for their sixth straight victory and with it, improved to 10-2 on the season.
Game scores were 25-11, 25-8, 25-9.
"We had 11 aces as a team," said Burlington-Edison coach Tawnya Brewer, "with four of those aces from Jordyn Smith."
Gabriella MacKenzie hit .500 with 15 kills, followed by Jordyn Smith with 13 kills. Amey Rainaud had 23 assists.
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 3,
Blaine Borderites 0
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Cubs won their first match of the season with the three-set victory. They are 1-8.
Meridian Trojans 3,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 0
BELLINGHAM — The Trojans swept the Bulldogs, snapping a two-match win streak for Mount Vernon (5-7).
