SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Shawn Froneberger was the only winner for the Sedro-Woolley High School boys' tennis team Monday afternoon as the Cubs dropped a 6-1 decision to a tough Sehome squad.
Froneberger won 7-5, 6-4 at No. 3 singles. At No. 1 singles, Lazlo Cocheba went three sets with Sehome’s Matt Holroyd, who won 6-7, 6-3, 6-0.
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 4,
Anacortes Seahawks 3
ANACORTES — The Bulldogs just managed to get past the Seahawks.
At No. 1 singles, Mount Vernon's Kevin Frazier beat Ben Fountain 6-2, 6-3. At the No. 2 spot, Cody Shackleton beat Bridger Wakely 6-0, 7-6, and Milo Gasser won a three-set battle against Kyle Smolsnik 6-2, 2-6, 6-4 at No. 4.
The Bulldogs’ top doubles team of Jaeger Nelson and Trent Borgognoni won 6-3, 6-2.
"Anacortes was a tough competitor," said Mount Vernon coach Ellen Gray. "Both teams had to work hard and play strong tennis to get their wins."
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
La Conner Braves 69,
Concrete Lions 13
CONCRETE — Collin Joe scored a team-high 11 points and all 13 players who entered the game scored as the Braves (5-5) prevailed.
"We played well enough to get everyone in the game. I don't think I've coached a game where everyone scored," Braves coach Todd Hinderman said. "We played as a unit and got better."
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Meridian Trojans 74,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 24
BELLINGHAM — Meridian dropped the Cubs' record to 1-8.
GIRLS’ WRESTLING
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 35,
Mount Baker Mountaineers 15
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Cubs enjoyed plenty of success against the Mountaineers.
"We match up with Baker pretty well for the most part," said Sedro-Woolley coach Barb Morgan. "We were both missing girls, but seem to be missing them at the same weights, which makes it nice in a dual because everyone will get a match."
Trinity Covert was highlighted by her coach for rallying from five points down heading into the final minute of the third round. Covert caught her opponent's head and pulled her to her back for the pin.
The Cubs also got pins from Kaydence Schaner, Maddy Berrey, Samantha Meyer and Emilee Workman-Smith.
