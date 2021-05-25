MOUNT VERNON — Ravyn Mummey paced the Skagit Valley College women's soccer team Monday to a lopsided win.
Mummey scored a pair of goals as the Cardinals shut out Edmonds 6-0.
Megan Mobley, Katie Hunter-Solis, Mackenize Carnell and Sierrah Esson also scored. Mummey had an assist, as did Brianna Yamada, Amber Elliano and Carnell.
Goalkeeper Rachel Compton had four saves for the Cardinals in one half of action. Cassie Mullin stopped three shots for Skagit Valley (4-3-3).
Men's Basketball
Everett 73,
Skagit Valley 57
MOUNT VERNON — The Cardinals lost the game and also saw a player suffer a knee injury — the fourth time that's happened this season.
Cardinals head coach Carl Howell said Malik Howard was injured in the loss.
“I feel for our guys. They are really trying but we are just a shell of ourselves with all these injuries. I probably made a mistake trying to play all of our make-up games in such a short time," he said.
DeMarcus Hall had 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Cardinals (9-3). Francis Gyan added 12 points off the bench.
