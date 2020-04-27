In a school year filled with historic accomplishments for Mount Vernon Christian in the classroom and on the playing fields, the Hurricanes received a state honor last week.
The school earned its first Scholastic Cup, an honor given by the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association for achievements in sportsmanship, academics and sports achievement. The Hurricanes were this year's honoree in Class 1B. Only one school per classification is honored.
The Hurricanes earned Academic State Championships in choir, girls' soccer and girls' cross country for 300 of its 775 points. Two activities placed second in the academic competition: band and volleyball.
Mount Vernon Christian also had several deep postseason runs in athletics, including a state title-game appearance by the girls' soccer team and a fifth-place finish by the girls' basketball team.
Schools earn points based on academic and athletic achievements. For the sportsmanship categories, they're penalized for ejections.
Other Scholastic Cup winners were Saint George's (2B), King's (1A), Sehome (2A), Mt. Spokane (3A) and Central Valley (4A). It was the sixth consecutive win for Sehome in the 2A classification.
