MOUNT VERNON — Things have both settled down and heated up for the Mount Vernon Christian boys’ basketball team as the Hurricanes look to wade further into the playoffs during an already-historic season.
After an early season filled with sluggish starts and frequently changing lineups, Mount Vernon Christian has gained stability and turned into a dangerous team. The Hurricanes (13-13) look to maintain that course in tonight’s Class 1B loser-out state regional-round game against Taholah (18-3) at 6 p.m. at Tumwater High School.
The Hurricanes have reached the state tournament for the first time since 2007; now they’re looking for their first win since 1999, when Mount Vernon Christian reached the state quarterfinals.
The Hurricanes started off the season with losses in seven of their first nine games, including margins of 21 and 24 points. In the postseason, they’ve won four of six, including a double-overtime thriller against Evergreen Lutheran.
“We were struggling,” senior Jonathan Myers said. “We didn’t enjoy struggling so we worked hard to get better.”
Canaan Vander Ark said, “Our chemistry has gotten better. We’ve learned to work together.”
Mount Vernon Christian head coach Pat Russell said the Hurricanes’ solid play recently came from a more established starting lineup. He said illnesses and eligibility issues forced him to shuffle the lineup early in the season.
“In the first nine games, I think we had eight different lineups,” Russell said. “In about the last 11 games we’ve had similar lineups. There’s consistency ... you get to know you’re playing this position, you’re playing this part in a zone, you’re playing this part of a press.”
Point guard Noah Lubbers said, “Our roles really clicked in.”
Now the Hurricanes’ lineup is mostly set with Lubbers as point guard, Nathan Hayward and Chris Wyatt as big men and Ben Rozema and Vander Ark as wings.
Josh Denton, Russell added, provides a tough matchup for the Hurricanes to deploy off the bench with intimidating size (6-foot-7) and deft footwork.
“Josh is a matchup nightmare for other teams,” he said.
The lineup’s speed has also given the squad a boost, Russell said.
“We’ve been able to press, and that’s a dynamic that’s led to success,” he said. “In this league if you press, you get turnovers and can get buckets.”
Players say the relatively new stability has led to the team’s postseason durability.
Wyatt said, “It makes you more comfortable.”
Hayward said, “It helps you focus on specific tasks, instead of trying to do everything.”
After a slow season start, the team is confident heading into tonight’s matchup.
“Everyone knows what they need to do,” Rozema said.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.