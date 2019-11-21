MOUNT VERNON — When the Mount Vernon Christian girls’ soccer team plays its Class 2B/1B State Tournament semifinal, it will be business as usual for the Hurricanes.
That means Adna will find itself taking shots on two Mount Vernon Christian goalkeepers.
Isabella Gingerich and Caitlin VanderKooy have split time in goal for a Hurricanes team that is 16-1-1 going into the final weekend of its season.
Gingerich, an eighth-grader, starts and plays the first half before giving way to the veteran VanderKooy, a freshman.
And the pair specialize in clean sheets. Of those 16 victories, 13 have been shutouts.
Gingerich and VanderKooy are indeed young, but also skilled.
“This year, we didn’t have a starting goalie,” VanderKooy said. “I decided to play keeper. Playing half a game isn’t bad.”
And there is no rivalry between the two.
“Bella is new to the school,” VanderKooy said. “She’s very nice. We’re friends and we work well together.”
Gingerich had played goalie before — on an all-boys team while living in Arizona. She changed positions after “the boys started kicking the ball too hard,” she said.
Now she finds herself back between the posts for at least a half and sometimes an entire match.
“I’ve gotten used to it,” Gingerich said. “But I still get very nervous when I’m in goal. My knees really start shaking.”
Co-coaches John Burmeister and Mike Russell switched it up a bit in Mount Vernon Christian’s state quarterfinal playoff match against Toledo.
In that match, Gingerich was in goal until the shootout, at which time the coaches pulled VanderKooy from her midfield position and put her in goal.
The coaches said it was a strategic move, and in the end it paid off.
“We decided to keep Bella in goal for the entire game,” Russell said. “Until penalty kicks. We wanted Caitlin out in the field during the game.
“The two have combined to do well this season. They have both really stepped up.”
Gingerich was fine with the decision made by the coaches in the quarterfinal.
“I was happy to be out of there before the shootout,” she said. “I was relieved to make the change.”
Switching goalkeepers is a strategic move for Mount Vernon Christian.
Burmeister said there are times when the Hurricanes would rather have one or the other at midfield, depending on the particular formation they are playing and what they see from the opposition.
“They are both good out in the field,” he said. “They are both athletic and they are both confident.
“Both have strong punts. So we don’t give anything up there when we make the switch. We have confidence in both, whether they are in goal or out in the field.”
Having two goalies is a vast improvement over what the Hurricanes began the season with.
“When I asked who wanted to play goalie, no one raised their hand,” Russell said. “If you ask them both, they would say they’d rather not do it. But we are really happy with what they’ve done. They have both bought into the role.”
Burmeister said: “Considering we started with zero (goalies) since we lost our keeper from last year, both Bella and Caitlin each has done very well.”
When asked about playing goalie, both players took long pauses, sort of looked around, then got sheepish grins on their faces.
“I’d like to get out in the field,” VanderKooy said. “I like to have opportunities to score goals. Plus, playing goalie is nerve wracking. ... There was a lot of pressure in that shootout.”
Russell doesn’t see the way the Hurricanes handle their goalies changing anytime soon.
“I see it continuing as long as we don’t have someone else step up,” he said.
And neither does VanderKooy.
“It’s not likely to change,” she said. “Unless there is an underclassman who plays goalie coming up.”
Added Gingerich, “I’m hoping someone else shows up. But if no one does, I’m willing to keep playing goalie.”
