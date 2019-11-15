YAKIMA — The Mount Vernon Christian volleyball team returned home from the Class 1B State Tournament with a trophy.
The Hurricanes survived a first-set loss to beat Pateros 3-1 (24-26, 25-15, 25-21, 25-20), then swept Wilson Creek (25-22, 25-15, 25-17) to secure a fifth-place finish Friday and cap the season.
The Hurricanes served up 30 aces in the final two matches. Kailey Faber was 23-of-23 serving in the season finale.
The team went 3-1 overall in the tournament, having gone 1-1 on its first day in Yakima.
The Hurricanes placed fourth two years ago.
—
Girls' Swimming and Diving
Anacortes at Class 2A State Meet
FEDERAL WAY — Anacortes freshman Lindsay Brown was the highest-qualifying Seahawk to advance to today's finals, with the third-fastest qualifying time in the 200-yard individual medley (2 minutes, 14.85 seconds).
Also qualifying fifth in the 100 breaststroke (1:10.40), Brown leads a host of Seahawks who qualified for the finals at the King County Aquatic Center.
Ashleigh Merrill qualified fifth in the 50 freestyle (25.33).
The 200 medley relay team of Lauren McClintock, Brown, Hailey Claridge and Merrill qualified sixth (1:56.06). The 400 freestyle relay team of McClintock, Sabine Hambleton, Claridge and Merrill qualified seventh (3:52.96).
McClintock qualified for the 100 backstroke finals with the seventh-fastest time (1:01.60) and qualified eighth in the 200 freestyle (2:02.82). Savannah Sparks qualified eighth in the 500 freestyle (5:34.58).
