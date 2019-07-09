Pine View Summer Slam Champs01

The Mount Vernon Riverdogs recently won the league title and a tournament in St. George, Utah.

 Submitted photo

It’s been a hot summer for the Mount Vernon Riverdogs baseball team.

The program’s 17-U team notched a pair of wins recently with an overall victory in the Pine View Summer Slam in St. George, Utah, and a league title in the American Legion junior league.

In the Utah tournament, the Riverdogs went 4-1; in league, they went 12-0 with a game still to be played, guaranteeing themselves the league title.

The team includes 15-, 16- and 17-year-old players, some of whom played on Mount Vernon’s varsity baseball team in the spring.

“It’s a fun group,” Riverdogs coach Tony Wolden said. “Some of them were last year’s varsity guys. It’s a good mix of kids and they’ve been playing hard and getting better.”

