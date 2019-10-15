MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon volleyball team is off to a hot start.
With the second round of Western 4A Conference play set to begin today, the Bulldogs are 6-1. It’s their best start in at least a dozen years, a streak that predates their move from the Northwest Conference to the WesCo.
Their play has lifted the Bulldogs into second place in the conference, behind only undefeated Lake Stevens. The Bulldogs have won three five-set matches — and lost none — and were the first team this season to win a game off Lake Stevens.
Second-year coach Mishel Keltner said there’s no dramatic reason for the Bulldogs’ success in the early going. They are just a dedicated and hard-working group of athletes who came into the season prepared.
“Overall, student-athletes have ownership of the program,” she said. “As coach I’m responsible to lead, but they have to make it happen. They’re the ones on the court. I’m facilitating that. They’re the ones who will make the changes, make the things happen.”
Keltner said some seeds of success were planted in the summer, when the Bulldogs attended a camp designed to promote the ideas to which she wanted them to adhere.
She said she could tell right away the players were on board to carry those concepts — communication, mental toughness, discipline — into the season.
“A lot of those things, I introduced last year. But they caught fire at camp,” she said.
At a recent match, several of the concepts the Bulldogs try to emphasize — such as positive rather than negative self-talk — were written on posterboard behind the team as it warmed up in the high school’s field house.
Several of the players said all that work off the court has made a difference on it.
“Camp was the foundation of our mental toughness,” outside hitter Gracie Pollett said.
“This year (there’s) been a different perspective on the game,” said junior setter Kamryn Horton, a captain on this year’s squad.
Libero Lily Zavala, another captain, agreed that the work has made a difference.
“Before, I was negative,” she said. “Now I don’t get so stressed. I used to get so frustrated when I screwed up.”
Zavala said she learned how that frustration can weigh down teammates as well as herself. Now she knows to avoid it.
Kelter said she’s not surprised those lessons have had a positive impact.
“I knew they could be this good,” she said. “But they had to have it in their heads, too.”
