BOTHELL — The Mount Vernon volleyball team didn’t need five games Tuesday to dispatch a Kamiak squad that’s given it trouble in the past this season.
The Bulldogs swept the Knights 3-0 in a loser-out match to stay alive in the Bi-District 4A Tournament.
Kamryn Horton had 34 assists, Naisa Williams had 16 kills and Gracie Pollett had 13 kills for the Bulldogs as they won 25-23, 25-21, 25-16.
“Our goal was to beat them in three (games) because we’d gone to five the last two times we played,” Bulldogs coach Mishel Keltner said. “We wanted to do well in serve-receive, which would allow us to run our offense.”
The Bulldogs must win their next two matches to advance to the state tournament. They’ll face Eastlake at 7 p.m. Thursday at Glacier Peak High School.
