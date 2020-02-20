MOUNT VERNON — Timely outside shooting and canny inside play helped the Mount Vernon Christian girls' basketball team reach the 1B Tri-District Tournament title game.
Emma Droog posted a double-double, Josie Droog scored 19 points and Kailey Faber keyed a crucial third-quarter performance as the state-bound Hurricanes beat Clallam Bay 58-50 on Thursday.
"The girls were gritty," Mount Vernon Christian head coach Jeff Droog said.
Emma Droog was the team's co-leading scorer with 19 points, including eight in the fourth quarter to help the Hurricanes fend off an athletic Bruins team. She also pulled down 11 rebounds, four on the offensive end.
Josie Droog hit four 3-pointers on her way to a 19-point, six-rebound performance. Faber hit three 3-pointers in the third quarter as the Hurricanes widened a lead that had been only five points at halftime.
Jeff Droog said the team got good defensive performances, especially by Emma Droog, who was tasked with slowing down Clallam Bay's Patience Swan. He said freshman guard Hannah Van Hofwegen added a good defensive performance on Amber Swan.
He said the Hurricanes have battled illness lately.
"They adjusted well in the game despite being sick ... They kept after it," he said.
Sophia Wood added six rebounds for the Hurricanes (20-4), who will play Lummi on Saturday. A time hasn't been set.
Patience Swan scored 22 points for the Bruins.
—
Boys' Basketball
MV Christian Hurricanes 72,
Lopez Lobos 37
MOUNT VERNON — Ben Rozema scored 17 points, Chris Wyatt had eight points and eight rebounds and the Hurricanes clinched their first appearance in the state tournament in 13 years.
Noah Lubbers had 12 points and seven steals for the Hurricanes (13-13).
"The guys played hard and finished," Mount Vernon Christian coach Pat Russell said.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.