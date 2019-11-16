ANACORTES — The Mount Vernon Christian girls’ soccer team struggled to put the ball in the net during regulation and two overtime periods in its 1B/2B State Soccer Tournament match against Toledo on Saturday.
The Hurricanes, however, were on point when it came to the shootout as they came away with the 1-0 victory, advancing to their first-ever state semifinal game at 2 p.m. Friday against Adna at Sumner's Sunset Chev Stadium.
"We are so excited to go to Sumner for the first time in this program's history," Mount Vernon Christian coach John Burmeister said. "It's going to be a great experience."
Mount Vernon Christian (16-1-1) battled with the Indians (14-6) of the Central 2B League for 90 minutes as the game headed toward the shootout.
And when it did, Burmeister made the rather unorthodox decision to change his keeper.
Isabella Gingerich had played the entire game in goal and shut out Toledo while Caitlin VanderKooy played in the midfield.
When the shootout began, however, it was VanderKooy who donned the multicolored shirt and stood between the posts for the Hurricanes.
"The strategy was to have Caitlin in goal at the very end," Burmeister said. "She's a basketball player and she's had a lot of reps in goal. She came up big."
She also had a little help from the Indians, who, after putting their first shootout attempt into the net, failed on their next three. Two were sent over the top while sandwiched in between was a VanderKooy save.
"She has good hands," teammate Emma Symmank said. "She did great."
In the meantime, Emily Russell, Abby Russell and Symmank all put the ball past Toledo's Kaylee Veigel. Symmank's strike sealed the victory.
"I put the shot in the same place every time," she explained, "low and to the right. I aim to put it under the keeper. I've taken that shot so many times. We practice those kicks a lot. We are all really confident and confidence is the key."
Abby Russell's shot careened off the post to her right and ricocheted in, and Emily Russell's went high and left to beat the keeper.
"We've practiced penalty kicks all year long," Burmeister said. "Every practice. We keep track of makes, misses and saves.
"They know what they are going to do — where they are going to put the ball — before they even get to the spot."
Mount Vernon Christian had its opportunities to end the game in regulation as the Hurricanes ramped up the pressure in the second half.
In the 67th minute, Hannah VonHofwegen's volley following a scramble inside the box forced Toledo's keeper to make a solid save. Minutes later, it was Abby Russell with a quality attempt, batted wide by the goalie.
"We put a lot of pressure on them, particularly in the second half," Burmeister said. "We just kept pounding away."
A shot by Kylee Russell sailed just wide in the 73rd minute.
Neither team registered a shot on goal in the two overtime periods.
Symmank said getting to this point in the state tournament has been a dream of hers since the sixth grade.
"It's so exciting," she added. "It's my senior year and we are making history."
