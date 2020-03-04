The Mount Vernon Christian girls’ basketball team started slowly but ended up right where it needed to be Wednesday night in the Class 1B State Tournament at the Spokane Arena.
The Hurricanes (21-6) shot 7-of-31 in the first half, but overcame Moses Lake Christian/Covenant Christian to take a small lead before halftime, then nurture it throughout the second half on their way to a 49-41 victory. They’ll face Yakama Tribal Nation at 7:15 p.m. Thursday in a state quarterfinal game.
“It was a bit of a slow start, but a lot of that is that Moses Lake is much improved since we played them in January. They did good stuff that took away from what we wanted to do,” Mount Vernon Christian head coach Jeff Droog said. “The thing I liked is the (Mount Vernon Christian) kids talked through the adjustments, talked through the screens and switches on their own. I was happy with how they responded.”
Josie Droog and Sophia Wood each recorded a double-double, with Droog notching 18 points and 10 rebounds — and seven assists — and Wood contributing 13 points and 10 rebounds. Kailey Faber had eight points and four rebounds and hit two 3-pointers.
Jeff Droog said the Hurricanes also got good play from freshmen Caitlin Vanderkooy and Hannah Van Hofwegen, who were pressed into action early on because of foul trouble.
“The freshman guards scrapped and chased down loose balls,” he said. “They boxed out and did their jobs.”
Kali Kast had 15 points and six rebounds for Moses Lake Christian/Covenant Christian (16-7) in the loser-out matchup.
Next up, the Hurricanes will face an 18-6 Yakama Tribal Nation team led by Jade Liulamaga, who averages 15.1 points a game. Sydrah Eagleheart adds 8.6 points per game for the Eagles.
“They’ve surprised some people. They flew under the radar. Hopefully we won’t let them do that,” Droog said.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.