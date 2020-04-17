Mount Vernon Christian basketball standout Josie Droog will continue her career at Dordt College.
The private university in Sioux Center, Iowa, announced Droog's commitment earlier this month.
"Josie is an awesome individual who will greatly contribute to our campus community and team culture," women's basketball coach Bill Harmsen said in a news release.
Droog began her Hurricanes career in the eighth grade and became a reliable scorer and point guard for the program.
She was a three-time all-state selection and four-time all-league pick as the Hurricanes went to their state tournament four times.
Droog averaged 14.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists a game as a senior, and made a Class 1B state-tournament record 17 three-pointers in this year's tournament.
She's the seventh-leading career scorer (1,543) in Skagit County girls' basketball history.
Dordt plays in the Great Plains Athletic Conference and is a part of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics.
Droog plans to study psychology or education.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.