The Skagit Valley College men's basketball team was set to open the Northwest Athletic Conference Tournament against Highline on Saturday in Everett.
Now the Cardinals' highly-anticipated appearance in the tournament is on hold.
The NWAC announced the suspension of the tournament Thursday afternoon due to the closure of the Everett Community College campus. The campus was closed for cleaning after a student reportedly tested positive for coronavirus.
The NWAC women's tournament had started Thursday but was halted after three games because of the campus closure.
The women's tournament was originally scheduled to be held Thursday and Friday, then conclude March 14-15. The men's tournament was originally scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, then March 14-15.
Skagit Valley coach Carl Howell, whose team finished second in the North Region, said the NWAC is exploring options for alternate sites and dates.
