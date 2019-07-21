Goskagit

A pair of golfers recorded holes in one at Overlook Golf Course in Mount Vernon.

Michael Tolf of Mount Vernon aced the 112-yard No. 6 hole with a 6-iron on July 13.

Joanie Crowther, also of Mount Vernon, used a 7-iron on the seventh hole for a hole in one on June 23.

— Skagit Valley Herald staff

 

