Tommylia Dunbar scored the lone goal Sunday as Peninsula College edged the Skagit Valley College women's soccer team 1-0.
Dunbar scored what proved to be the game-winning goal late in the first half.
Skagit Valley goalkeeper Rachel Compton stopped four shots in the clash. Peninsula goalkeeper Musuai Isaia stopped six shots.
Peninsula remained undefeated (3-0), while Skagit Valley dropped to 1-2-1.
