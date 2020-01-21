MOUNT VERNON — The Peninsula women’s basketball team suited up and played 10 in its Northwest Athletic Conference game Monday against Skagit Valley College.

The Cardinals had just six players.

The effort was there for the home team, but the outcome was sealed as Peninsula cruised to the 81-41 victory.

“We had six kids due to injury and illness,” Skagit Valley coach Deb Castle said. “They played hard and the effort is always there.”

The Pirates (4-1 NWAC North Region, 11-5 overall) led 37-16 at half and held the Cardinals to single-digit scoring in both the first (6) and third (8) quarters.

“Peninsula likes to run and gun,” Castle said.

Melissa Frein led the Cardinals (0-2, 6-10) with 15 points.

“Annaleis (Reyes-Guzman) came out and gave us 12 points,” Castle said. “That was great to see.”

