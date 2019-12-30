ANACORTES — The coaching staff for the Anacortes boys’ basketball team had a challenge for the Seahawks on Monday night: hold a tall and high-flying South Whidbey team under 50 points.
The Seahawks responded and earned a win as their prize.
Michael Aggergaard scored 14 points, Kaeden Flynn scored 11 and the Seahawks beat South Whidbey 56-45.
Anacortes coach Brett Senff noted that South Whidbey has been a high-scoring team this season and boasts a looming front line with several 6-foot-6 players.
“They’re a big, athletic team for a (Class) 1A school,” he said. “We wanted to hold them under 50. I thought we set the tempo well with our press and the effort was really, really good defensively.”
Grayson Eaton added nine points for the Seahawks in the nonconference win.
Pacific Christian at Concrete
This nonleague game was postponed. Lions coach Levi Stewart said it wasn’t yet known if it will be made up, or if Concrete will try to schedule another nonleague opponent later.
Girls’ Basketball Burlington-Edison Tigers 41, Snohomish Panthers 34
SNOHOMISH — Katie King scored 16 points and the Tigers clamped down on defense for a road win against a larger school.
“That was a good win against a solid team. It was a bruising battle and it was awesome to see the competitive spirit our girls had. It was great to see the defense buckle down through the whole game,” Tigers coach Brett McLeod said.
Mount Baker Mountaineers 46, Concrete Lions 26
DEMING — Kylie Clark hit four 3-pointers to pace the Lions with 20 points. She led them in rebounds, too, with seven.
“She had a strong performance tonight when we needed her to,” Concrete coach Kevik Rensink said. “We’re still looking for other players to step up in the scoring category. Once we start to get other girls in the scoring column we’ll be a more balanced team.”
Everett Seagulls 70,
Anacortes Seahawks 55
EVERETT — Katrina Hudson scored a team-high 22 points behind four 3-pointers, and Lindsey South added 12 points for the Seahawks.
“At times, we were pretty efficient on offense. We gave up too many open shots to Everett,” Anacortes coach Nate Dunham said. “They’re a good shooting team, they’re quicker than we are and we gave up too many open looks.”
