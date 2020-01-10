LA CONNER — Justine Benson and the La Conner girls’ basketball team got back on the winning track in a big way Friday against a county opponent.
Benson scored 34 points in a scorching performance from the field as the Braves topped Mount Vernon Christian 78-36 in a Northwest 2B/1B game.
Benson shot 10-of-11 from 2-point range, 4-of-5 from 3-point range and 2-of-2 from the free throw line.
“We just didn’t have an answer for Benson,” Mount Vernon Christian coach Jeff Droog said. “They are a very good team. But I love the way we came out and competed, particularly in the second half.”
Braves coach Scott Novak said Benson had a stellar night, but the bounce-back win was far from a one-player performance.
“I like how we played tonight on both ends of the floor. We were intense on defense and that led to a lot of offensive opportunities,” he said. “When we had to run our half-court offense, I like that we moved the ball and didn’t settle for early shots.”
The Braves (2-0, 8-2), who lost a nonleague game to King’s in their previous outing, jumped out to a 24-4 lead and handed out 27 assists for the game. Morgan Herrera scored 12 points.
The Hurricanes (3-1, 9-3) were led by Josie Droog’s 10 points.
Burlington-Edison Tigers 47,
Ferndale Golden Eagles 40
BURLINGTON — It was a rough smart but a smoother finish for the Tigers against a Northwest Conference foe.
“We couldn’t get out of our own way in the first half. (Ferndale) controlled the tempo,” Tigers coach Brett McLeod said.
Burlington-Edison wore away at the Golden Eagles behind 11 points from Katie King, nine each from Emma Smith and Amey Rainaud and a seven-point, 11-rebound performance from Brylee Axelson-Ney.
“Brylee was our trigger person with defense, and Emma Smith got after it. The two of them really sparked us,” McLeod said.
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 46,
Mariner Marauders 22
MOUNT VERNON — Defense and solid shooting paved the way for the Bulldogs in the Wesco 4A game.
Halle Pelland hit several 3’s early, staking Mount Vernon to an early lead, and Victoria Heino heated up in the fourth quarter as the Bulldogs (3-2, 5-4) pulled away.
“Defense was again key for us,” Mount Vernon coach Bill Nutting said. “Halle’s 3’s early and Victoria started scoring in the fourth.”
Heino ended the game with 17 points while Pelland scored nine.
“Aaliyah Angulo really rebounded well for us,” Nutting added. “She only had eight points, but most of those were offensive putbacks. She played a very steady game.”
Lynden Christian Lyncs 80,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 27
LYNDEN — Makenna Peterson scored 10 points to lead the Cubs, but Sedro-Woolley had trouble slowing down a Lynden Christian team ranked third among Class 1A teams by RPI.
Darrington Loggers 62,
Concrete Lions 39
CONCRETE — The Loggers got hot from behind the 3-point arc in the second half of the Northwest 2B/1B game.
“They hit nine 3’s in the second half alone,” Concrete coach Kevik Rensink said. “One girl hit seven of those. Defensively, we lost our responsibilities and offensively, we got sloppy.”
Kylie Clark scored 12 points and pulled down seven rebounds for a Lions squad that is 0-2 in league and 0-7 overall.
Boys’ Basketball
Mariner Marauders 74,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 52
EVERETT — The Bulldogs were careless with the ball and the Marauders took full advantage of the opportunities as they pulled away for the Wesco 4A win.
“We’ve been averaging 10 turnovers so far this season, we had 11 at halftime and 24 for the game,” Mount Vernon coach Roger Valentine said.
Isaiah Brown led Mount Vernon with 20 points.
“We were down by six at halftime,” Valentine said. “They hit a three to start the third and then we turned the ball over three straight possessions. We ended up scoring six points in that quarter.”
The Bulldogs are 2-3 in conference and 6-5 overall.
La Conner Braves 52,
MV Christian Hurricanes 48
LA CONNER — Charlie Cram scored 16 points, Elijah Porter scored 15 and Josh Jolly added 12 to lead the Braves.
“They did an excellent job executing the game plan,” La Conner coach Todd Hinderman said. “We’ve been working on adjustments based on the team we’re playing ... they took that to heart and did what the coaches asked.”
Ben Rozema scored 18 points to lead the Hurricanes. Chris Wyatt added 15.
Nooksack Valley Pioneers 74,
Anacortes Seahawks 52
EVERSON — Anacortes dropped to 2-3 in the Northwest Conference and 6-6 overall.
“We were just gun shy to shoot the ball,” Anacortes coach Brett Senff said. “And Nooksack Valley capitalized on it.”
Grayson Eaton finished with 14 points for the Seahawks while Kaeden Flynn scored 12.
Darrington Loggers 60,
Concrete Lions 42
CONCRETE — Darrington held a single-digit lead at halftime but pulled away in the second half.
“The shooters did a good job shooting with confidence,” Concrete coach Levi Stewart said. “We’re taking steps forward. We just had a few spans through the game where we gave up a run that was rough to recover from.”
Christian Jonas led Concrete with 16 points and Vincent Wenneker scored 13.
