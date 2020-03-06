For the third time this season, the top-ranked Lynden girls’ basketball team proved to be too much for Burlington-Edison.
Lynden beat the Tigers 53-31 in the Class 2A state semifinals on Friday in Yakima, sending Burlington-Edison to the tournament third-place game at 11 a.m. Saturday against Tumwater.
Burlington-Edison coach Brett McLeod said the Tigers had trouble getting their offense going against the Northwest Conference opponent, whose only loss this season came to Lynden Christian.
“We just didn’t get into a rhythm (offensively). We didn’t get offensive boards and those have helped us all season. We were not getting a lot of second chances,” he said. “We played well on the defensive end. That’s just a really good team. There’s a reason they’re the No. 1 seed.”
The Tigers (21-5) will face a Tumwater (24-3) team edged by West Valley (Spokane) 43-40 in the other semifinal. Win or lose, the Tigers will earn their first state trophy since a second-place finish in 2017.
Inchelium Hornets 67
MV Christian Hurricanes 42
SPOKANE — Hurricanes guard Josie Droog hit six 3-pointers on her way to a team-high 26 points, but the No. 2-seeded Hornets prevailed in the Class 1B state semifinal game, sending the Hurricanes (22-7) to the third/fifth place game at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Spokane Arena.
Droog went 6-for-10 from beyond the arc. Rylee Desautel of Inchelium led the Hornets with 24 points and Mia Pakootas had 14 points and nine rebounds.
The Hurricanes will face top-seeded Pomeroy, which was defeated by Oakesdale 37-34 in the other semifinal.
