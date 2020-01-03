MOUNT VERNON — Victoria Heino scored 19 points and the Mount Vernon girls’ basketball team turned in a tough defensive effort Friday as the Bulldogs came out of winter break with a 44-30 victory over Monroe.
“They did a good job on the defensive end and rebounding,” Bulldogs coach Bill Nutting said. “The girls understand the concept we’ve taught them and have worked hard to play to those concepts ... they’re talking, they know where the ball is and they’re working hard.”
Maliyah Johnson added 12 points as the Bulldogs improved to 1-1 in the Wesco 4A and 3-3 overall.
La Conner Braves 69,
Concrete Lions 12
CONCRETE — Ellie Marble scored 17 points, Justine Benson scored 15 and the Braves had 33 steals as they rolled to the conference win against a county opponent.
“I liked our defense tonight,” Braves coach Scott Novak said. “We’ve been off for a while and didn’t really get into a great offensive flow but had a lot of good defensive plays. It was good to get back out there.”
Concrete coach Kevik Rensink said he liked the effort put in by a short-handed Lions team missing two starters to family trips.
“Our seven were courageous; they played tired but played hard” he said. “The last two days we’ve spent a lot of time running at shooters, so we ran at their shooters, forced them into pressure shots.”
MV Christian Hurricanes 50,
Naselle Comets 29
MOUNT VERNON — Josie Droog scored 19 points, Sophia Wood and Emma Droog scored 10 each and the Hurricanes improved to 7-2 with a win in the first game after winter break.
Mount Vernon Christian had a two-week gap between games, but showed no ill effects of the layoff.
“We came out and shot the ball well. You can tell the girls put in time over the break with individual things. Our execution was good,” Hurricanes coach Jeff Droog said.
Squalicum Storm 57,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 31
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Storm’s bigs had a monster game against the Cubs.
“We struggled on the inside and gave up too many second chances,” Sedro-Woolley coach Rene Pedroza said. “It was a major struggle tonight. We couldn’t get anything going ... It was a tough night altogether.”
Abby Virata scored 10 points for the Cubs. Mabel Gahan scored seven points and Makenna Peterson had seven points and seven rebounds.
—
Boys’ Basketball
La Conner Braves 71,
Concrete Lions 49
CONCRETE — Charlie Cram scored 18 points, Elijah Porter had 18 points and eight rebounds and the Braves pulled away from their county opponent late for the win.
“It was a good win. Concrete is really good,” La Conner coach Todd Hinderman said. “Our second matchup with them will be tough.”
He said Isaiah Price and Ashley Davis played well, too.
“If everyone didn’t play great (tonight), Concrete gets us,” he said.
Concrete got 20 points from Christian Jones and 11 from Vinnie Wenneker.
“In the second half ... we kind of imploded a bit. We started not playing together,” Lions coach Levi Stewart said. “We’d better nip that real quick or we’ll have more second halves like we did tonight.”
Monroe Bearcats 60
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 55
MONROE — Monroe broke open a close game in the final two minutes as Mount Vernon fell to 1-2 in the Wesco 4A and 5-4 overall.
Mount Vernon led for most of the contest, then with about two minutes to go, Monroe 6-7 post Sam Olson took over down low. He finished with a game-high 21 points.
“They came down and went inside to Olson,” Bulldogs coach Roger Valentine said. “They went up, and we had a couple of looks to tie or go ahead and they didn’t go.”
Carlos Garcia scored 17 points to lead Mount Vernon. Isaiah Brown and Liam Johnston each added 11.
Squalicum Storm 71,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 56
BELLILNGHAM — Isaiah Guerrero scored 18 points and Peyton Burrell added 13 but the Cubs couldn’t keep up with a sharpshooting Storm team in the second half.
“They hit eight 3-pointers in the second half,” Cubs coach Chris Spencer said. “We turned the ball over a few times and they made us pay by hitting threes. But we played hard and battled. I was happy with our effort.”
Sedro-Woolley’s Colby Dills scored 11 points.
—
MV Christian Hurricanes 62,
Crescent Loggers 26
MOUNT VERNON — Canaan Vander Ark tallied a team-high 11 points and hit two 3-pointers as 12 Hurricanes scored at least two points in the victory.
Mount Vernon Christian (3-7) pulled away from a 23-15 halftime lead by outscoring Crescent 39-11 in the second half.
"We were much better focused defensively (in the) second half, which led to more streaks and breakaway buckets,” Hurricanes coach Pat Russell said. “It was great to be able to get players in while not losing our intensity and focus."
Noah Lubbers and Chris Wyatt each added eight points.
