MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon Christian girls’ basketball team allowed Grace Academy to hang around early in Wednesday’s nonleague matchup.
As the game went on, the Hurricanes were able to pull away.
Kailey Faber scored 14 points, Emma Droog scored 11 points and Mount Vernon Christian toppled the Eagles 50-29.
“We got off to a bit of a slow start. We were a little loose with the basketball and weren’t executing our sets,” Hurricanes coach Jeff Droog said. “We tweaked a couple of things in our offensive execution and finished better.”
The Hurricanes will host Neah Bay, the third-place finisher in last year’s Class 1B state tournament, at noon on Saturday.
Arlington Eagles 57,
Burlington-Edison Tigers 46
BURLINGTON — Katie King had 14 points and 10 rebounds and Gabriella MacKenzie scored 10 points, but the Tigers made a few too many miscues in the nonconference matchup.
“We had some moments where we played well and moments where we turned the ball over too many times,” Tigers coach Brett McLeod said. “We were tied at halftime but (after that) had some moments where we played out of character.”
Boys’ Basketball
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 67,
Grace Academy Eagles 50
MOUNT VERNON — Canaan VanderArk had 18 points and 14 rebounds and the Hurricanes erased a nine-point halftime deficit on their way to the win.
“We went up and down a little more in the second half and finished at the rim,” Hurricanes coach Pat Russell said.
Ben Rozema scored 13 points and Josh Denton added 10 points for the Hurricanes (1-1 overall).
Russell said Nathan Hayward played lockdown defense.
Tenison Woods Titans 95,
La Conner Braves 60
LA CONNER — Charles Baker scored a team-high 17 points as the Braves fell in an exhibition game against the team from Australia.
Andre Knudson added 14 points for La Conner.
Coach Todd Hinderman said the game doesn’t count on the Braves’ record.
