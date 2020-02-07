LA CONNER — The end of the regular season is a few days away, but the La Conner girls' basketball team shows no sign of slowing down.
Justine Benson scored 22 points as La Conner stopped Friday Harbor 79-18 on Friday in one of its final Northwest 2B/1B League games of the season. The regular-season finale is Tuesday at home against Darrington.
Sarah Cook scored 15 points and Ellie Marble scored 11 for the Braves (9-0, 17-2).
"We had 32 solid minutes, from start to finish," Braves coach Scott Novak said. "We played well, we played good defense, we got out in transition and made the extra pass. We shared the ball and moved the ball really well."
—
Burlington-Edison Tigers 71,
Squalicum Storm 37
BURLINGTON — The Tigers wrapped up the regular season with a Northwest Conference win.
A second quarter that saw Burlington-Edison score 34 points proved to be the difference for the Tigers (10-2, 16-3).
Katie King led the Tigers with 14 points while Gabriella MacKenzie finished with 13.
—
Glacier Peak Grizzlies 51,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 33
MOUNT VERNON — Victoria Heino scored 12 points for the Bulldogs (6-7, 8-10), Maliyah Johnson scored eight and coach Bill Nutting was pleased with how his team played against the league-leading Grizzlies.
"We talked with our girls about believing they could make plays; attacking on offense; and if we were going to fail, we were going to fail going forward. They did a fantastic job embracing that and competing," he said.
—
Orcas Island Vikings 65,
Concrete Lions 22
EASTSOUND — The Lions fell to 0-9 in the Northwest 2B/1B League and 0-18 overall.
"We had a good start," Concrete coach Kevik Rensink said. "We were able to keep it close for most of the first half."
The Lions trailed by 15 at the break and managed to cut their deficit to 11 midway through the third quarter before the Vikings poured it on.
"We just started rushing our shots," Rensink said, "and Orcas turned up the pressure and we didn't respond."
Ashley Parker led Concrete with nine points.
—
Boys' Basketball
Friday Harbor Wolverines 46,
La Conner Braves 41
LA CONNER — The loss eliminated the Braves from the Northwest 2B/1B League postseason.
"The boys played awesome," La Conner coach Todd Hinderman said. "Unfortunately, it was an elimination game for us. I am still really proud of them."
Isaiah Price led the Braves in scoring with 13 points while Charlie Cram finished with 10.
"Defensively, we executed the game plan," Hinderman said. "We held them to one point per possession and one three. That's what we wanted to do."
With one game remaining, the Braves are 4-6 in league and 6-12 overall.
—
Glacier Peak Grizzlies 88,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 49
SNOHOMISH — Carlos Garcia led Mount Vernon with 19 points but the Wesco 4A-leading Grizzlies prevailed as the Bulldogs fell to 5-7, 9-9.
—
Orcas Island Vikings 61,
Concrete Lions 33
EASTSOUND — The Lions managed to keep the Northwest 2B/1B League game close for three quarters. In the fourth, however, the Vikings took control.
"We were only down five at half," Concrete coach Levi Stewart said, "and 11 in the third. It got away from us in the fourth."
The Lions (0-9, 2-16) were led by Devin Blankenship’s 12 points. Levi Lowry battled through illness to finish with 11 points.
