MOUNT VERNON — The La Conner girls’ basketball team plowed through a tough, physical game Saturday on its way to a state quarterfinal berth.
Justine Benson scored 19 points, Juna Swanson hit four 3-pointers on her way to 17 points and the Braves turned in a stellar rebounding performance for a 57-39 win over Columbia (Burbank) in the Class 2B state regional round. The win at Mount Vernon High School sends the Braves (21-2) to a quarterfinal game Thursday in the Spokane Arena.
La Conner coach Scott Novak said he was frustrated with the way the game was officiated but pleased with how his team responded.
“I was happy we played through adversity. It was a physical game and maybe officiated toward (Columbia). When we had to get a good look we did, and we found some mismatches,” he said.
The Braves led early behind 10 first-half points by both Benson and Swanson, with the latter hitting three of her 3-pointers in the first half. While Columbia (21-4) proved to be a tenacious opponent, the Braves managed to stretch the lead as the game went on.
Several highlights came in the third quarter, including: a three-point play by Benson with a hard-nosed drive to the hoop; Morgan Herrera pulling down a rebound and whipping a long outlet pass to Sarah Cook, who hit the resulting free throws; and a nifty two-on-one break with Swanson and Rachel Cram, with Swanson making the layup.
Herrera pulled down 14 rebounds, and Ellie Marble grabbed 13.
“We made some really good plays,” Novak said. “I’m proud of the way the girls played.”
Burlington-Edison Tigers 59,
White River Hornets 55
AUBURN — A nine-point deficit in the second half didn’t prove to be much of an obstacle for the Tigers, who roared back for the Class 2A state regional win.
Miranda Maskell scored 13 points, Gabriella MacKenzie had 10 points and 10 rebounds and Katie King hit a key shot as the Tigers (20-4) overcame the Hornets (23-4) at Auburn-Mountainview High School.
“We made huge plays in the fourth quarter. It was awesome to see our grit and toughness down the stretch,” Burlington-Edison coach Brett McLeod said.
The Tigers outscored White River 19-9 in the fourth quarter.
“We came back and the girls kept fighting and made stops on defense. They played with a lot of confidence, even though we were behind,” McLeod said.
He said King, who had 10 rebounds, hit a key 3-pointer late to give the team crucial breathing room. Maskell scored seven of her points in the fourth quarter, and Sydney Reisner scored 12 points overall.
The win sends Burlington-Edison to a game at 9 a.m. Thursday in Yakima against the winner of Clarkston/Port Angeles, which will be held on Wednesday.
Neah Bay Red Devils 52,
MV Christian Hurricanes 45
TACOMA — Josie Droog scored 25 points as the Hurricanes notched a closer game than they turned in the previous weekend against the Red Devils (16-5) in the Class 1B state regional contest.
“We played them Saturday and I didn’t feel like we competed well. Today we competed well,” Mount Vernon Christian coach Jeff Droog said. “We were a little healthier than we were Saturday but the kids were aware and handled (Neah Bay’s) pressure well ... Our prep this week was good and that showed today.”
He said the Hurricanes (20-6) did a good job establishing the inside game with Emma Droog and Sophia Wood.
“Our plan was to go to Emma and Sophia inside early and we did that well. Emma had a good game, Sophia had a good game on the glass.”
The Hurricanes will play a loser-out state game at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday in Spokane against Moses Lake Christian/Covenant Christian.
