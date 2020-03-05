With its second game in a row of dishing out tough defense, the La Conner girls’ basketball team has advanced to the Class 2B state semifinals.
Morgan Herrera had 15 points and seven rebounds, Sarah Cook had 14 points and six rebounds and the Braves knocked off Tri-Cities Prep 69-27 to advance to play Wahkiakum at 5:30 p.m. Friday at the Spokane Arena. It’s a matchup of the tournament’s second-seeded team (La Conner) and third-seeded squad (Wahkiakum).
La Conner coach Scott Novak said he was pleased the team followed up its regional-round win over Columbia (Burbank) last weekend with another stellar defensive outing on Thursday.
“For the second consecutive game the defense was very good. The girls came out and played focused and relaxed and hard. They played well,” Novak said.
Justine Benson had 11 points and six rebounds, and the Braves outrebounded Tri-Cities Prep 45-25.
Novak said the Braves (22-2) are ready for their rematch against a tough Wahkiakum (20-4) team that beat them on the road by 12 points in a nonleague game earlier this season.
“I feel like we’re a different team than we were in mid-December. Hopefully we’re hitting our stride,” he said. “Defense and rebounding will be key. The first time we played they outrebounded us badly ... They’ve got two explosive players and a very good supporting cast. It’ll be a tough one.”
Mount Vernon Christian 37,
Yakama Tribal School 35
SPOKANE — With less than a minute remaining, Mount Vernon Christian’s Sophia Wood hit a 3-pointer to tie the game and Kylee Russell had a steal and layup for the go-ahead bucket as the Hurricanes survived the challenge to advance to the Class 1B semifinals.
The Hurricanes (22-6) will play Inchelium (23-2) at 9 p.m. Friday at Spokane Arena in a bid to advance to the tournament’s championship game the following night.
“We made plays when we needed to,” Hurricanes coach Jeff Droog said, praising the team for grinding its way to the win even in a game that had its share of rough patches. “They’re really gritty kids.”
Josie Droog hit five 3-pointers on her way to a team-high 15 points against Yakama, which led for much of the game; she added eight rebounds. Wood had 11 rebounds to accompany her eight points, which included the key 3-pointer to tie the game at 35 with 31 seconds left.
Josie Droog was originally supposed to take the shot, Jeff Droog said, but ended up with the assist to her teammate instead.
“Sophia was left all alone. She had her feet ready and knocked it down,” Jeff Droog said.
Russell added the steal and layup seconds later to put the Hurricanes ahead for good; she darted into the passing lane for the steal, then raced into the open court for the go-ahead layup.
Jada Liulamaga had 14 points and 10 rebounds for Yakama Tribal School.
