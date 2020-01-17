MOUNT VERNON — Glacier Peak sits atop the Western 4A Conference standings for a good reason.
"They're good," Mount Vernon coach Roger Valentine said. "They are very good. They haven't lost a game."
The Grizzlies kept their unbeaten streak intact Friday night with the 69-49 victory over the Bulldogs.
"We lost the game in the first three minutes," Valentine added. "The starters got us off to a horrible start. We were down 17-2 at one point and 23-9."
Glacier Peak drained nine 3's in the first half.
"They were open 3's," Valentine said. "We didn't guard them and this team continues not to guard shooters. There aren't many games left for them to figure it out."
Valentine did say his squad played a better second half.
The Bulldogs were led by Isaiah Brown’s 12 points while Carlos Garcia finished with 11.
Mount Vernon is 2-4 in conference and 6-6 overall.
—
MV Christian Hurricanes 53,
Orcas Island Vikings 51
EASTSOUND — Three Hurricanes scored in double digits in the Northwest 2B/1B League win.
Ben Rozema scored 12 points, Canaan VanderArk scored 11 and Josh Denton added 10 as the Hurricanes (2-3, 6-8) erased a halftime deficit.
"We hit some big shots and some free throws, and we switched from zone to man, and that seemed to put them in a different place," Hurricanes coach Pat Russell said.
—
Girls' Basketball
La Conner Braves 80,
Friday Harbor Vikings 16
FRIDAY HARBOR — Despite not taking to the hardwood due to school closures, the Braves showed little rust in running roughshod over the Vikings.
"We took care of the ball and we shot well," La Conner coach Scott Novak said.
The Braves shot 31-for-52 from the floor in the Northwest 2B/1B League game, went 12-for-12 from the free throw line and had 29 assists while committing only seven turnovers.
Ellie Marble led La Conner with 16 points and nine rebounds. Justine Benson finished with 13 points and Sarah Cook 11. Juna Swanson had nine assists to go along with her eight points.
The Braves are 3-0 in league play and 10-2 overall.
—
MV Christian Hurricanes 50,
Orcas Island Vikings 34
EASTSOUND — The Hurricanes started out cold from the field but heated up on their way to the Northwest 2B/1B League win.
Kailey Faber scored 15 points, Josie Droog scored 12 and the Hurricanes hit 10 3-pointers.
"We weren't making shots. But we ran on them a little bit from the middle to the end of the first quarter and that helped," Hurricanes coach Jeff Droog said.
The Hurricanes improved to 4-1, 10-3.
