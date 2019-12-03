MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon Christian girls’ basketball team began its season with a victory Monday night.
The Hurricanes handled Rainier Christian 67-15 in a nonleague game.
“We wanted to get a lot of kids on the floor early,” Mount Vernon Christian coach Jeff Droog said. “And we were able to do that.”
Droog liked his squad’s uptempo effort, despite what he described as “looking a little tight early when it came to shooting.”
The Hurricanes found their stride and their shots as Kailey Faber led the team with 16 points, followed by Emma Droog with 11 points.
Shoreline Christian Chargers 57, Concrete Lions 52
Overtime
SHORELINE — Concrete took the Chargers into overtime of the nonleague game, but the Lions fell short in the extra period.
“First game, I’m not going to lie,” Concrete coach Kevik Rensink said, “we set a new world record for turnovers.
“But they played hard and did a lot of good things. They were aggressive, which I liked to see. Now if we can just not foul a 3-point shooter with seconds left. A 3-point shooter who was a better free-throw shooter.”
The three Charger free throws sent the game into overtime where Rainier Christian was able to pull away.
Kylie Clark had 26 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Lions.
Boys’ Basketball
Rainier Christian Mustangs 53, Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 40
MOUNT VERNON — The Hurricanes struggled to put the ball in the basket in the nonleague game.
“We were 7 for 32 to start the game, 1 for 12 from the 3-point line,” Mount Vernon Christian coach Pat Russell said. “It was obvious we had a size advantage, but our bigs just could not finish tonight.”
The Hurricanes managed to pull within six at 44-38 with about 3 minutes minutes left, but the shooting woes continued.
“We missed some point-blank shots that they ended up converting into points on the other end,” Russell said.
Mount Vernon Christian’s Chris Wyatt led the team with 12 points, while Ben Rozema chipped in 11 points.
Shoreline Christian Chargers 63, Concrete Lions 40
SHORELINE — The Lions started the game in a sloppy fashion and never recovered as the Chargers came away with the nonleague victory.
“We turned the ball over way too many times,” Concrete coach Levi Stewart said. “And we gave up way too many uncontested 3-point shots. We dug ourselves a big hole that we couldn’t get out of.”
Concrete’s Levi Lowry was lights out for the Lions. Lowry finished the game with 28 points and 25 rebounds.
“They had no answer for Levi,” Stewart said. “He had a great game. This team has a lot to learn. We started a young group.”
