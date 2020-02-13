ANACORTES — The Anacortes girls’ basketball team kept its season alive Wednesday in a loser-out game in the Bi-District 2A Tournament with a strong second-half performance.
Camryn Kerr scored a team-high 13 points, Katrina Hudson and Alizee Hargrove scored 10 points each, and the Seahawks outscored Bellingham 35-18 in the second half on the way to a 55-36 win.
“We did a better job of moving and finishing plays on offense,” Anacortes coach Nate Dunham said of the second half.
The Seahawks led by two — 20-18 — at halftime.
The win moves Anacortes into the double-elimination portion of the bi-district tournament.
The Seahawks (8-13) will play at 7 p.m. Friday at top-seeded Lynden.
Sehome Mariners 42,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 35
BELLINGHAM — The Mariners scored a 3-pointer and hit a few free throws late to hand the Cubs a narrow loss in the Bi-District 2A Tournament and end Sedro-Woolley’s season.
Makenna Peterson had nine points and 12 rebounds, and Chloe Hynds scored 11 points for the Cubs (5-16).
Sedro-Woolley coach Rene Pedroza said the Cubs played as hard as they could against a much taller Sehome team.
“They worked hard against the 6-3, 6-1 posts. We went small, we did the best we can,” he said.
Boys’ Basketball
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 64,
Monroe Bearcats 55
MOUNT VERNON — Isaiah Brown scored 20 points, Chase Calvin had 17 points and 12 rebounds, and the Bulldogs won the tiebreaker with the Bearcats to nab the No. 6 seed from the Western 4A Conference to the Bi-District 4A Tournament.
The Bulldogs will play Inglemoor in a loser-out game in that tournament at 7 p.m. today on the road.
Inglemoor is the tournament’s third-seeded team from the KingCo Athletic Conference.
The Vikings are a familiar opponent for the Bulldogs (10-11); the teams faced off in the same tournament last year.
