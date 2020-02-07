ANACORTES — The Anacortes boys’ basketball team helped coach Brett Senff reach a milestone Thursday with a Northwest Conference win over Sedro-Woolley.
Grayson Eaton scored 18 points, Chase Cornett scored 11 points and Alek Miller turned in a crucial defensive performance as the Seahawks beat the Cubs 57-42.
The victory was Senff’s 213th — the most for any coach of the Anacortes boys program.
“They did a really good job (defending Isaiah) Guerero, especially Alek Miller,” Senff said. “Over the last four games Guerero has averaged over 25 points a game. We went box and one on him and Miller was a pest tonight. He worked extremely hard. He just did a hard-nosed defensive job.”
Michael Aggergaard hit three 3-pointers in the second quarter to help give the Seahawks (6-6 conference, 10-9 overall) breathing room over the Cubs (4-9, 9-11).
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 71,
Providence Classical Christian 26
MOUNT VERNON — The Hurricanes romped to the win in the loser-out matchup in the Northwest 1B District Tournament.
Matt Wyatt scored 14 points, Chris Wyatt had eight points and 10 rebounds, and Canaan VanderArk scored 11 points for the Hurricanes (10-11 overall).
“Lots of guys played well,” Mount Vernon Christian coach Pat Russell said. “It was a fun game to watch and a fun game to coach.”
The Hurricanes will play at Marysville Getchell High School on Saturday in their next tournament game. The opponent hasn’t been set yet.
Burlington-Edison Tigers 60
Squalicum Storm 40
BELLINGHAM — Jackson Reisner scored 18 points, Wyatt Walker scored 14 points and the Tigers held the Storm to 21 points through three quarters in the Northwest Conference win.
“Defensively, we were good at times. I was proud of our guys and their effort,” Burlington-Edison coach Chas Kok said.
The win sets up a clash between two teams undefeated in Northwest Conference play: The Lynden Lions (12-0 conference, 18-1 overall) and the Tigers (12-0, 18-1), who will host the game at 7:15 p.m. Saturday.
Kok said he likes how his team has dedicated itself to improving throughout the year.
“If you look at us from where we were at the beginning of the year, we’re a better team,” he said.
Girls’ Basketball
Anacortes Seahawks 53,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 38
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Alizee Hargrove led Anacortes with 19 points, Camryn Kerr scored 13 points and the Seahawks went 12-of-15 from the free-throw line for the Northwest Conference win.
“It was probably our best ball-movement game of the season,” Anacortes coach Nate Dunham said. “We got good shots and got them later in the shot clock, so we made them play defense.”
He said Katrina Hudson has a stellar passing game for the Seahawks (4-8 conference, 6-13 overall).
Mabel Gahan scored 10 points and Hannah Jutte pulled down 10 rebounds for the Cubs (1-11, 5-14).
Sedro-Woolley coach Rene Pedroza said he liked what he saw from his team, especially from the seniors on senior night.
“It was a good atmosphere tonight for everyone,” he said.
