SULTAN — Sedro-Woolley stepped out of conference play Saturday afternoon, traveling to Sultan to play the Turks in boys' basketball action.
The Cubs returned home with a 73-47 victory, evening their record at 5-5.
"We looked like we played a conference game the night before," Sedro-Woolley coach Chris Spencer said. "We were sluggish. We played good defense and that led to some easy buckets."
Jerome Mathias led the Cubs with 19 points followed by Peyton Burrell who tallied 18 while Isaiah Guerero finished with 15.
"Our defense really made the difference this game," Spencer said.
—
MV Christian Hurricanes 61,
Cedar Park Christian (MLT) Lions 56
MOUNT VERNON — The Hurricanes came out of the gate quickly en route to the win in the Christmas Holiday Tournament.
"We got off to a great start," Mount Vernon Christian coach Pat Russell said. "We went up 10-0. Then we let them back in it before we got up 12 or 13 in the fourth quarter."
Ben Rozema led the Hurricanes with 19 points while Noah Lubbers finished with 14 and Canaan VanderArk tallied 13.
Rozema was 3-for-3 from behind the 3-point arc and also pulled down seven rebounds.
"He (Rozema) had a solid game," the coach said. "Defensively, Chris Wyatt did a great job."
The Hurricanes are 4-7.
—
Concrete 59, Mossyrock 57
Toledo 63, Concrete 14
TOLEDO — Levi Lowry scored 24 points, Christian Jonas scored 18 and Lions bounced back from a loss to La Conner the previous evening with a close win against Mossyrock.
"We haven't had a single-digit game this year so it was great to get that close-game experience," Concrete coach Levi Stewart said. "Clutch free throws by Christian Jonas helped to help seal it. It was a gritty, tough win."
In the second game of the doubleheader, Toledo romped to the win over the Lions, who were playing their third game since the previous evening.
"It was our third game in about 16 hours. Not that that would have made much of a difference; Toledo's tough," Stewart said. "The guys fought through but ran out of legs in the second half. But they did some things well and pushed through."
—
Burlington-Edison Tigers 90,
Blaine Borderites 51
BURLINGTON — Jackson Reisner and Logan Wright scored 17 points apiece in the win. Wyatt Walker scored 15 and Erik Altenhofen added 11.
"I thought our energy and enthusiasm were good throughout the entire game," Burlington-Edison coach Chas Kok said. "I was proud of our bench guys for coming in, playing hard and continuing to do what we do."
—
Lynden Lions 74,
Anacortes Seahawks 58
ANACORTES — Kaeden Flynn scored 15 points and Grayson Eaton scored 12 for the Seahawks.
"I'm super-proud of the way our kids competed," Seahawks coach Brett Senff said. "The score doesn't reflect how it was ... For 32 minutes we wore our hearts on our sleeves out there. That's what you have to do if you want to compete against Lynden."
—
Girls' Basketball
Mount Vernon Christian 53,
Moses Lake Christian 32
MOUNT VERNON — Kailey Faber scored 16 points, Josie Droog scored 13 and Kylee Russell held Moses Lake Christian's most dangerous scorer in check for the nonleague win.
"Kylee had three points, but we put her on their best player and Kylee did a really, really good job," Hurricanes coach Jeff Droog said.
He said the Hurricanes made a 15-0 run across the late second and early third quarter.
"We have Darrington and La Conner next week so we'll continue to be tested. Hopefully we'll continue to grow and get better," he said.
—
Burlington-Edison Tigers 75,
Blaine Borderites 27
BLAINE — Sydney Reisner scored 17 points, Miranda Maskell scored 16 and Gabrielle Mackenzie had eight points and seven assists as the Tigers rolled.
"I thought we played well on both sides of the ball. We executed well on offense, did what we wanted on defense and pressed really well," Tigers coach Brett McLeod said.
—
Lynden Lions 60,
Anacortes Seahawks 38
LYNDEN — The No. 1-ranked Lions, who came into the game undefeated, went on a 20-4 run in the second quarter to put the game out of reach.
Coach Nate Dunham said he liked some of the things he saw from the Seahawks, and hopes they keep working hard.
"I thought we had times where we executed on offense well," he said. "We need to continue to work on the fundamentals ... jump stops, strong passing, blocking out. That hard work will pay off."
