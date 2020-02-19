MOUNT VERNON — The Burlington-Edison boys’ basketball team’s road to the state playoffs got a little longer and a lot rockier Tuesday after a loss to Lakewood in the Bi-District 2A Tournament semifinals.
Lakewood stayed ahead of the Tigers for the 58-47 win, sending the Cougars to a bi-district title-game matchup with Lynden and a guaranteed berth to the state tournament’s regional round.
As for the Tigers, they’ll face Anacortes at 6 p.m. Thursday at Mount Vernon High School in a loser-out game.
Burlington-Edison coach Chas Kok said the Tigers (20-2) didn’t play with their usual confidence on the offensive end.
“In the first half, we were tentative offensively ... the ball moved more freely in the second half. But Lakewood played well, shot it well. My hat’s off to them.”
Jackson Reisner scored 12 points to lead the Tigers, and Wyatt Walker added 10 points.
Kok said they’ll need to come out ready to play on Thursday against Anacortes, who beat Cedarcrest on Tuesday to advance to the matchup with the Tigers.
“We have to play with passion and energy and get back to moving the ball and doing what we do,” he said.
Anacortes Seahawks 65,
Cedarcrest Red Wolves 50
MOUNT VERNON — Chase Cornett, Alek Miller and Treyton Wilbur each scored a dozen points to help boost the Seahawks to the season-saving win in the Bi-District 2A Tournament.
“We were aggressive and playing free,” Seahawks coach Brett Senff said.
He said Wilbur played his best game of the season and Miller gave the Seahawks a key performance early, hitting three 3-pointers in the first quarter. Gaige Berow added an important performance for the Seahawks (13-10) as well, Senff said.
“He was rock-solid in the second half. He gave us energy, effort, deflections ... He’s a young sophomore who doesn’t get scared of the moment and gets better as the game goes on,” Senff said.
Anacortes will face county rival Burlington-Edison in a loser-out game at 6 p.m. Thursday at Mount Vernon High School.
Lummi Blackhawks 72,
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 38
BELLINGHAM — The Blackhawks are ranked No. 3 in the state in Class 1B and looked it against the Hurricanes in the Tri-District 1B Tournament.
“They’re well coached. They have a fast point guard who manages the team well. They have guys inside,” Hurricanes coach Pat Russell said. “We came out slow and that’s not a team you can play slow against.”
The Hurricanes (12-13) will face Lopez in a winner-to-state, loser-out game at 3 p.m. Thursday at Mount Vernon Christian.
Chris Wyatt led the Hurricanes with 11 points.
Girls’ Basketball
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 43,
Puget Sound Adventist Sharks 30
MOUNT VERNON — The Hurricanes clinched a berth to the state tournament’s regional round with the Tri-District 1B Tournament win.
Josie Droog scored 16 points for Mount Vernon Christian (19-4).
Coach Jeff Droog said the Hurricanes struggled at times.
“We lacked the sharpness we needed on offense to put this game away, but a bad win is better than a good loss at this point,” he said.
The Hurricanes will host Clallam at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday in a tournament semifinal.
