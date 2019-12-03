BURLINGTON — Burlington-Edison boys’ basketball player D.J. Clark put a dramatic exclamation point on the Tigers’ season opener Tuesday night.
Clark tipped in a teammate’s miss to give the Tigers a 58-56 home win against Meadowdale. He also scored a team-high 21 points to go along with Jackson Reisner’s 20-point effort.
“At times we did our jobs. You could tell guys were more amped up because it was the first game and it was at home,” Burlington-Edison coach Chas Kok said.
“My hat’s off to (coach) Roger O’Neill and Meadowdale. They played hard, got after us and were fun to play.”
The Tigers host Mount Vernon on Thursday.
Girls’ Basketball
Stanwood Spartans 58, Anacortes Seahawks 40
STANWOOD — Lindsey South scored 12 points and Lacie Petitclerc scored 11 points for the Seahawks, but Stanwood prevailed in the season-opening matchup.
“Stanwood did a good job pushing the ball in transition and had us back on our heels. They did a good job going hard on loose balls,” Seahawks coach Nate Dunham said. “We showed spurts of playing tough, (but) we just weren’t able to sustain it.”
Anacortes will host La Conner on Saturday in a nonconference game.
South Whidbey Falcons 48, Concrete Lions 41
CONCRETE — Kylie Clark scored a team-high 22 points and the Lions turned in another hard-fought game the night after an overtime road loss to Shoreline Christian.
“I love the competitive basketball we’re playing,” Lions coach Kevik Rensink said. “The girls have improved so much, and we have a deeper bench this year.”
Hayley Daniels had six steals, Ebby Buchta had seven rebounds and Sierra Rensink had six rebounds against the Falcons, who beat Concrete by 24 points last year.
