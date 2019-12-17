BURLINGTON — It was quite the Northwest Conference opener Monday night between the Burlington-Edison and the Lynden Christian boys’ basketball teams.
It took overtime for Burlington-Edison to come away with the 83-74 victory to remain perfect at 5-0.
Wyatt Walker dueled with Lynden Christian’s Andrew DeVries shot for shot. Walker ended the game with 29 points, while DeVries drained nine of the Lyncs’ 15 shots from behind the arc.
“We ran into a very good shooting Lynden Christian team,” Burlington-Edison coach Chas Kok said. “But we were able to weather the storm and came out on top.”
Walker did damage from all over the court.
“Inside, outside, he hit 3s,” Kok said of Walker’s efforts. “He was good on the glass with 10 rebounds.”
Zach Watson did his part as well for the Tigers, finishing with 16 points, while Logan Wright chipped in 12 points.
“Jackson Reisner may have only scored seven points,” Kok said, “but he also had 10 rebounds. He played a really good game.”
Anacortes Seahawks 65, Bellingham Red Raiders 49
BELLINGHAM — The Seahawks opened Northwest Conference play with a victory over the Red Raiders.
“I thought for a Monday, I’d say we were in tune defensively 80% of the game,” Anacortes coach Brett Senff said. “They studied the scouting report and were ready to go.”
Grayson Eaton was a force for the Seahawks as he scored 20 points. Senff also highlighted the play of Treyton Wilbur, who moved into the starting rotation and finished with 16 points.
“Grayson was solid every quarter for us,” Senff said. “He was solid every minute because he only came out once. So, he played 31 of the 32 minutes. His presence was felt both offensively and defensively.”
Anacortes is 2-3.
Girls’ Basketball La Conner Braves 95, Auburn Adventist Eagles 19
AUBURN — The Braves not only amassed points, but also assists and steals in their rout of the Eagles.
La Conner racked up 35 assists and 34 steals, while only turning the ball over 11 times.
The score at the end of the first quarter was 37-6. It was a running clock for the entirety of the second half.
“We came out and got up and never looked back,” La Conner coach Scott Novak said. “We played our game. We didn’t play down to the level of our competition. We played La Conner basketball.”
Novak played his entire squad and every player scored, led by the 18 points of Juna Swanson. Morgan Herrera finished with 16 points, Josie Harper 13 points and Ellie Marble 12 points.
The Braves remain perfect at 6-0.
Lynden Christian Lyncs 72, Burlington-Edison Tigers 54
LYNDEN — The Tigers dug themselves a hole they just couldn’t get out of against a good Lyncs squad.
Lynden Christian jumped out to a 15-0 lead to start the Northwest Conference opener for both squads.
“You just can’t spot a team the caliber of Lynden Christian a 15-point lead,” Burlington-Edison coach Brett McLeod said. “We got off to a slow start, but we battled back and it was 36-30 at half.”
The rally by his Tigers impressed the coach, saying he was proud of their response.
“It was an uphill battle the whole way,” McLeod added. “But I liked our attitude and we played with confidence.”
Sydney Reisner finished with 11 points, while Katie King tallied 10 points for the Tigers.
The Burlington-Edison is 2-2.
Anacortes Seahawks 41,
Bellingham Red Raiders 38
ANACORTES — The Seahawks and Red Raiders fought to the end, but it was Anacortes that managed to come out on top in the Northwest Conference opener.
“They played hard,” Anacortes coach Nate Dunham said. “They did a good job defensively. We held them to one 3 in the game. That was good to see since it (defense) is a point of emphasis.”
Camryn Kerr led the Seahawks with 12 points.
“We did a good job in the fourth quarter when it came to defensive rebounds,” Dunham said. “We played tough defense. Those are the building blocks we are putting in place.”
The Seahawks are 1-3.
