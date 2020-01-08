SEDRO-WOOLLEY — It took a technical foul in the second quarter Tuesday night to spark the Sedro-Woolley boys’ basketball team, but that spark led to a big run and a victory over Nooksack Valley.
Sedro-Woolley won 67-55, improving to 1-3 in Northwest Conference play and 6-5 overall.
“It was a good, hard-fought battle,” Sedro-Woolley coach Chris Spencer said. “We got off to a slow start, but midway through the second quarter, we got a technical foul and after that, we went on a 19-0 run into the third quarter.”
The Cubs were up 29-26 at the break and increased that lead to 44-33 to start the fourth quarter.
Spencer liked the scoring he saw from his squad as four players, Jerome Mathias, Dylan Scheib, Isaiah Guerero and Austin Maikai, all scored in double figures. Mathias finished with 14 points, Guerero 13, Maikai 12 and Scheib 11.
“Those 12 points from Austin (Maikai) were big for us,” Spencer said. “He played a good game for us. ... Hats off to Nooksack Valley, they are a really good team.”
Burlington-Edison Tigers 79,
Meridian Trojans 53
BURLINGTON — The Tigers used a big third quarter to pull away from the Trojans and secure the Northwest Conference victory.
“We won the third quarter 24-6,” Burlington-Edison coach Chas Kok said. “It was a really good effort by our guys coming out of halftime. Then we played well on the defensive end.”
Erik Altenhofen finished with 16 points for the Tigers, while Logan Wright tallied 13 points. Jackson Reisner and Zach Watson each scored 11 points.
The Tigers are 4-0 in conference and are 10-1 overall.
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 48,
Darrington Loggers 39
MOUNT VERNON — The Hurricanes were able to get the best of the Loggers in the Northwest 2B/1B League game.
“We had a tough time shooting free throws,” Mount Vernon Christian coach Pat Russell said. “But we held them to three points in the third quarter and two points for most of the fourth.”
In the meantime, the Hurricanes rallied to score 34 points in the second half, pulling away for the victory.
Josh Denton finished the game with 15 points for Mount Vernon Christian, while Chris Wyatt scored 13 points.
The Hurricanes are 1-2 in league and 5-7 overall.
Auburn Adventist Falcons 55,
La Conner Braves 50
AUBURN — La Conner made the trek to Auburn and came up short against the Falcons.
“It was a tough trip,” La Conner coach Todd Hinderman said. “There was plenty of adversity. It was a game where we could have got the win. They played hard and haven’t taken a step back all year.”
Charles Bakes led the Braves with 15 points. Elijah Porter scored 11 points and Charlie Cram chipped in 10 for a La Conner squad that is 2-7 overall.
