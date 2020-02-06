MOUNT VERNON — The Mariner boys’ basketball team was too much to handle Wednesday despite three double-digit scorers among the Mount Vernon Bulldogs.

Carlos Garcia scored 28 points, Isaiah Brown scored 11 points and Ethan Chapin added 10 points for Mount Vernon, but Mariner (10-2 conference, 15-3 overall), the second-place team in the Western 4A Conference, won 75-65.

The Bulldogs (5-7, 9-9) face Glacier Peak on the road Friday.

Granite Falls Tigers 56,

Concrete Lions 28

CONCRETE — Vincent Wenneker scored 12 points for Concrete, but the Tigers won the nonleague game to send the Lions to 2-15 overall.

The Lions were shorthanded, but Lions coach Levi Stewart said they were able to play more inexperienced players in the late-season game.

“We’re playing a lot of young guys, so it’s good experience for them,” he said.

