MOUNT VERNON — The Mariner boys’ basketball team was too much to handle Wednesday despite three double-digit scorers among the Mount Vernon Bulldogs.
Carlos Garcia scored 28 points, Isaiah Brown scored 11 points and Ethan Chapin added 10 points for Mount Vernon, but Mariner (10-2 conference, 15-3 overall), the second-place team in the Western 4A Conference, won 75-65.
The Bulldogs (5-7, 9-9) face Glacier Peak on the road Friday.
Granite Falls Tigers 56,
Concrete Lions 28
CONCRETE — Vincent Wenneker scored 12 points for Concrete, but the Tigers won the nonleague game to send the Lions to 2-15 overall.
The Lions were shorthanded, but Lions coach Levi Stewart said they were able to play more inexperienced players in the late-season game.
“We’re playing a lot of young guys, so it’s good experience for them,” he said.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.