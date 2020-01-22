BURLINGTON — Jackson Reisner scored 19 points, Wyatt Walker scored 16 points and Logan Wright turned in a gritty defensive performance against one of Mount Baker’s most dangerous scorers Tuesday as the Burlington-Edison boys’ basketball team beat Mount Baker 66-36.
Tigers coach Chas Kok said the entire team played with good defensive energy, but said Wright was especially good on Mount Baker’s Braeden Hart.
“Logan did a good job on him throughout the game,” Kok said.
Hart scored eight of his 16 points in the fourth quarter. D.J. Clark had 13 points, seven assists and five rebounds for the Tigers, and Erik Altenofen scored 11 points.
Lakewood Cougars 60,
Anacortes Seahawks 41
LAKEWOOD — The Seahawks were within four points to start the final quarter but the Cougars rallied to pull away.
“We had a good game plan for 27 minutes,” Anacortes coach Brett Senff said. “Then they (Lakewood) got more aggressive to the ball. I really can’t explain it.”
Treyton Wilbur and Grayson Eaton scored 10 points apiece to lead the Seahawks (3-4 Northwest Conference, 7-7 overall).
Blaine Borderites 64,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 62
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Cubs appeared to have the Northwest Conference game in hand with a 33-19 lead at the break.
Then the fouls started to add up and by the final horn, the Borderites had stepped to the free-throw line 30 times compared to the Cubs’ five attempts.
“It was one of those nights,” Sedro-Woolley coach Chris Spencer said. “The team played hard and they certainly did enough to win the game.”
Jerome Mathias finished with 16 points to lead Sedro-Woolley (1-6 conference, 6-8 overall).
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 60,
Kamiak Knights 56
EVERETT — The Bulldogs (3-4 conference, 7-6 overall) beat the Knights in the Western 4A Conference game.
Orcas Island Vikings 52,
Concrete Lions 45
CONCRETE — Levi Lowry scored 25 points to lead Concrete, but the Vikings opened the game strong with a 20-point first quarter and rode it to victory.
“We made an adjustment and did better down the stretch. But it felt like there was a lid on the rim. ... We probably missed 10 layups we’d make 99 of 100 times,” Lions coach Levi Stewart said.
Darrington Loggers 49,
La Conner Braves 37
DARRINGTON — Elijah Porter scored a dozen points, but the Braves had challenges on the road against a tough Loggers team.
“Darrington’s pretty good at taking stuff away that you’re good at,” Braves coach Todd Hinderman said. “They outrebounded us and had some big bodies we had trouble with.”
