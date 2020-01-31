MOUNT VERNON — Chris Wyatt scored 23 points to lead the Mount Vernon Christian boys' basketball team to a victory Friday night at home.
Wyatt was 10-for-14 from the free-throw line and pulled down 12 rebounds as the Hurricanes beat La Conner 64-37.
"We did a good job defensively, which turned into good offense. And we hit free throws," Hurricanes coach Pat Russell said.
Canaan VanderArk hit three 3-pointers on his way to 15 points and Noah Lubbers added 11 points for the Hurricanes (4-5 Northwest 2B/1B League, 8-11 overall).
It was a rough outing for the Braves, who attempted just 12 free throws to 26 for the Hurricanes.
"I was proud of the boys and the way they stuck it out through a lot of adversity," La Conner coach Todd Hinderman said.
—
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 65,
Cascade Bruins 57
EVERETT — Isaiah Brown scored 14 points, Carlos Garcia scored 12 and the Bulldogs won on the road to improve their record to 5-6 in the Wesco 4A, 9-8 overall.
—
Darrington Loggers 57,
Concrete Lions 25
DARRINGTON — It was a tough night shooting for the Lions in the Northwest 2B/1B League game.
"We had a lot of good looks," Concrete coach Levi Stewart said. "We had shots in rhythm and in good space ... We are still learning to see the court and to play aggressive. We broke their press, so that was a positive."
The Lions are 0-7 in league play and 2-13 overall.
