MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon Christian boys’ soccer team kicked the season off in fine fashion Monday afternoon at home.
The Hurricanes were nothing short of dominant as they handed the Grace Academy Eagles a 4-1 defeat.
“It was a good first game,” Mount Vernon Christian coach Jeremiah Wohlgemuth said. “There were times where it looked like a first game. We still have some things to work on.”
Christopher Wyatt got the Hurricanes on the scoreboard in the 14th minute, tallying an unassisted goal.
“That goal from Chris came from 35 or 40 yards out,” Wohlgemuth said. “Right into the upper net.”
Four minutes later, it was Elijah Lisenby taking a pass from Nick Wyatt for the score.
Ben Rozema converted a penalty kick in the 60th minute, just before Grace Academy scored to cut the lead to 3-1.
“We were passing it around and got sloppy,” Wohlgemuth said of the Eagles’ only goal.
In the 75th minute, it was Canaan VanderArk tallying the Hurricanes’ final goal.
Providence Classical Christian Highlanders 5, La Conner Braves 0
BOTHELL — The Highlanders blanked the Braves in the nonconference season opener for both teams.
Providence is a perennial powerhouse and consistently finds itself in contention for a state title.
