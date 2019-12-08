Anacortes Seahawks
Coach: Leslie Mix
Conference: Northwest
Returners: James Drew, sr. (freestyle, butterfly); Jacob Erickson, sr. (freestyle, backstroke); Sam Hardesty, sr. (backstroke, freestyle); Jacob Hoxie, sr. (all events); Beau Omdal, sr. (all events); Josh Digweed, jr. (all events); Noah Masten, jr. (all events); Cooper Nichols, jr. (freestyle, backstroke); Josh Ocampo, jr. (all events); Spencer Arrington, sr. (freestyle, backstroke, breaststroke); Conner Cunningham, jr. (all events); Luc Diaz McGowan, jr. (diving); Logan Hanrahan, sr., (diving); Ryan Horr, soph. (all events); Ethan Niessner, soph. (all events).
Newcomers: Gabriel Apple, sr. (diving); Joseph Arrington, fr. (backstroke, breaststroke, freestyle); Derek Betts, fr. (backstroke, breaststroke, freestyle); Zephyr Blee, fr. (diving); Bryan Brar, fr. (backstroke, freestyle); Isaac Briefer, fr. (backstroke, freestyle); Jacob Dickison, fr. (backstroke, freestyle); Sean Dyer, fr. (backstroke, freestyle); Henry Edge, soph. (backstroke, breaststroke, freestyle); Peter Foote, fr. (all events); Nicholas Furin, soph. (freestyle); Chason Gudmundson, soph. (backstroke, breaststroke, freestyle); Thomas Harris, fr. (all events); John Hernandez, fr. (backstroke, breaststroke, freestyle); Will McClintock, fr. (backstroke, freestyle); Fletcher Olson, fr. (diving); Max Olson, fr. (backstroke, freestyle); Matthew Rutz, fr. (backstroke, breaststroke, freestyle); Jacob Tallering, fr. (diving).
Outlook: The Seahawks return a solid group from last year’s Class 2A state runner-up team.
The group includes seniors Omdal, Hoxie, Drew and Erickson.
At last year’s state meet, Omdal was fourth in both the 100 butterfly and 500 freestyle; Hoxie was third in the 200 individual medley and fourth in the 100 breastroke; Drew was ninth in the 50 freestyle and 12th in the 100 freestyle; and Erickson was sixth in the 50 freestyle and third in the 100 freestyle.
Others returners who qualified for the state meet last season are Horr, Hanrahan, Diaz McGowan and Masten.
The team, which includes 19 newcomers, is the largest Mix has ever had.
“The new to competitive swimming are learning fast and having a great time,” she said. “ It will be fun to see them race when the time comes. I expect big things from this team.”
Hanrahan and Diaz McGowan are two of the betters divers in the program. There are six divers in all.
“The divers are learning really fast and making it difficult to guess which will be the top four at the end of the season,” Mix said.
Last season, the Seahawks finished second in the state meet to Olympic — 293 points to 265.
Burlington-Edison Tigers
Coach: Jillian Dees
Conference: Northwest
Returners: Charlie Rasco, sr. (backstroke, freestyle); Gavin Baker, jr. (freestyle); Cole Avery, jr. (individual medley, freestyle); Colin Hayes, jr. (individual medley, backstroke); Garris Cardona, jr. (freestyle, breaststroke); Gehrig Dabbs, jr. (freestyle); Aidan Perales, soph. (butterfly, freestyle); Talmage Palmer, soph. (diving).
Newcomers: Angel Hernandez-Martenez, jr.; Eli Hudson, fr.; Charlie King, fr.; Ian Miller, jr.; Spencer Parkhurst, sr.; Noah Rozema, fr.
Outlook: Rasco has competed in the past two Class 2A state meets.
Last season, he swam in the state meet’s 100 freestyle, 100 backstroke and on the Tigers’ 200 freestyle relay team.
He made the championship finals in the 100 freestyle, placing seventh.
Perales, Baker and Avery also swam on state meet relays last season.
Mount Vernon Bulldogs
Coach: Carlie Vasquez
Conference: Western 4A
Returners: Joey Hinderstein, sr.; Logan Jenkins, sr.; Isaac Strom, sr.; Luke Pusateri, sr.; Jaden Nelson, jr.; Adlun Parker, jr.; Andy Gonzalez-Flores, jr.; Hector Padilla-Mollinedo, jr.; Jonathan McNeil, soph.; Sammy Mentel, soph.; Thomas Larsson, soph.
Newcomers: Matthew Cheney, Fabian Hernandez-Perez, Will Johnson, Shaan Kumar, Nicholas Kuzman, Bergen Milliren, Andres Rivas, Pablo Toscano Calderon, Wyatt Carlton.
Outlook: The Bulldogs graduated 17 swimmers off last year’s team, leaving them relatively young.
Among the top returners are Jenkins, McNeil and Mentel.
Pusateri is a senior who hasn’t swam in the high school program since his freshman year. But that season, he qualified for the Class 4A state meet in the butterfly, breaststroke and as a member of a relay team.
Among those new to the program are Carlton, Kumar and Johnson.
Vasquez expects Carlton and Kumar to post state-qualifying times, while she said there is potential in Johnson, a freshman who hasn’t swam in years.
“His times will be dropping like crazy as he gets more conditioned,” Vasquez said.
Rivas is another year-round swimmer.
“It’s a little bit of a smaller team this year but I think we are going to do great things,” Vasquez said. “I’m excited to see what the season has in store for these boys.”
Sedro-Woolley Cubs
Coach: Jillian Dees
Conference: Northwest
Returners: Lachlan Boyd, sr. (diving, breaststroke); Keegan Blaine, sr. (freestyle); Landon Anderson, jr. (freestyle); Justice Trevithick, soph. (backstroke, freestyle); Alain Garcia, sr. (freestyle).
Newcomers: Cohen Boyd, fr.; William Bullard, fr.; Tucker Hershaw, fr.; Jacob Jepperson, soph.; Ethan Judd, fr.; Joseph McNulty, fr.; Todd Montgomery, fr.; Javier Placer, jr.; Breno Andreassa, jr.; Cole Prestmo, jr.; Koen Schweizer, fr.; Tove Schweizer, fr.
Outlook: Lachlan Boyd is a two-time Class 2A state competitor, placing 13th in diving as a sophomore and 10th in diving last season.
“We are really excited to see so many new faces out for the team this year and are looking forward to seeing how far our team can go this year,” Dees said.
— Skagit Valley Herald staff
