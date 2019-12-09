Anacortes Seahawks
Coach: Michael Lomsdalen, third year
Conference: Northwest
Key returners: Joshua Pittis (sr., 120), Oscar Acosta (sr., 160), Aidan Ufkes (sr., 170), Ayden Swain (jr., 120), Gavin Lang (soph., 126), Kaden Jacobson (soph., 145), Tony Rios (soph., 160), Michael Hanrahan (soph., 160), Oscar Funes (soph., 182).
Key newcomers: Eric Guzman (fr., 106), Hayden Baumgaether (soph., 132), Joey Chonka (fr., 126); James Friedrichs (fr., 132), Robert McCarroll (fr., 138), Nick King (fr., 145), Max Marshall (sr., 152), Adrian Castro (fr., 170), Triston Becketol (fr., 195), Jesse Rapp (fr. 195), Aaron Finn (fr., 220), Garret Bickley (fr., 220), Riley Wilson (fr., 126), Dylan Thomas (soph., 132), Hunter Everheart (fr., 138).
Outlook: Lomsdalen said he’s excited by what he’s seen out of a young Anacortes team that is getting better by the day.
“They’ve grown a lot from last year to this year because of the time they’ve put in doing freestyle, going to camps, working with the coaches,” he said. “They’re showing more leadership and they’ve embraced the challenges we’re giving them.”
The Seahawks return four state qualifiers: Pittis, Swain, Long and Ufkes.
“I’m really looking forward to Kaden Jacobson, Michael Hanrahan and Tony Rios making big jumps this year as all of them are working very hard in the room,” Lomsdalen said.
Burlington- Edison Tigers
Coach: Kip Jones, first year
Conference: Northwest
Key returners: Adrian Barnett (sr., 138/145), Grady Cook (soph., 126), Junior Sandoval (soph., 113), Xander Nielsen (jr., 132/138), Torsten Lund (sr., 152), Freddy Yates (sr., 152), Tate Cavanaugh (sr., 182/195), Landon Yepez (jr., 152), Donovan Hendrickson (soph., 126), Trevor Spane (jr., 138).
Key newcomers: Jio Aguilar (fr., 106), Gus Menne (fr., 138), Ramiro Becerra (fr., 113), Trapper Jacobson (fr., 126), Elias Ramirez (fr., 182).
Outlook: Jones, a former Burlington-Edison assistant, takes over this season for former head coach Kirk Hamilton.
“It’s been fantastic,” Jones said. “We’ve got a ton of energy, a lot of young athletes. Our team is mostly ninth- and 10th-grade students, so it’s exciting. ... I’m grateful to be involved with the opportunity.”
The Tigers bring back three former state participants in Cook, Yates and Cavanaugh. Cavanaugh missed last season because of injury but is a prior state participant.
Concrete Lions
Coach: Jesse Dellinger, second year
League: Northwest 2B
Key returners: Cody Carlson (sr., 195), Peyton Sanchez (sr., 182), Hunter Olmstead (jr., heavyweight), Killian McCormack (jr., 152), Sean French (jr., 145), Skyler Ottow (jr., 170), Jayden Craig (jr., 132); Robert Rushin (soph., 138); Dominic Cassell (sr., 220); Corbin Coggins (soph., 160).
Key newcomers: Lyle Savage (soph., 152).
Outlook: Olmstead went to the Class 2B/1B state title match last season, and the expectations for him and the rest of the Lions are high.
“Hunter (went) to the state finals as a sophomore and I don’t see any reason he won’t be in the finals the next two years,” Dellinger said.
Dellinger is also looking forward to a big season from Sanchez, who is coming off an impressive season on the football field.
“He’s working hard. He’s gained weight but it’s a healthy weight. I think he’ll make a splash,” Dellinger said.
Mount Vernon Bulldogs
Coach: Tony Keller, first year
Conference: Western 4A
Key returners: Joshua Troupe (sr., 170), Vyncent Rodriguez (sr., 215), Israel Reyna (soph., 120), Gabe Strong (sr., 126), Victor Martinez (jr., 182).
Key newcomers: Ryan Wilson (fr., 106), Alexis Zendejas (fr., 126), Nicholas Clay (soph., heavyweight), Ignacio Paniagua (fr., 220).
Outlook: The Bulldogs have a new coach in Keller, who coached in high school in California and with Sedro-Woolley’s Steelclaw program.
“Taking over this program will be some work, but I know we can do it. I have some great assistants. ... I’m excited,” said Keller, who was named the Bakersfield Californian’s Wrestling Coach of the Year for his work at Tehachapi High School.
Sedro-Woolley Cubs
Coach: Brady Mast, first year
Conference: Northwest
Key returners: Kai Greenough (jr., 106), Carter Berrey (jr., 126), Aidan Franklin (jr., 170), Sebastian Hanna (sr., 182), Cam Wilbur (soph., undetermined), Ryan Garcia (soph., 145).
Key newcomers: Bryce Farruggia, (fr., 126/132), Conner Mellich (fr., 120), Owen Carpenter (fr., 180).
Outlook: Former Cubs star Mast is excited to take the helm from six-time state title-winning coach Jay Breckenridge.
“I couldn’t be more excited to be where I’m at,” said Mast, a former state champion and two-time Skagit Valley Herald Boys’ Wrestler of the Year.
He said the Cubs had a surprising amount of wrestlers turn out. Many are young, he said, which means they can grow as wrestlers as he does the same as a coach.
“We all get to start together and we can all get on the same page,” he said. “Every single kid is working hard. That’s super important to me. It’s a tight group we’ve formed quick.”
— Skagit Valley Herald staff
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.