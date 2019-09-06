Anacortes Seahawks
Coach: Brad Templeton
Conference: Northwest
Key returners: Boys — Gabe Apple, sr.; Geoffrey Dylan, sr.; Alek Miller, jr.; Josh Smeltzer, jr.; Blake Martens, jr.; Ayden Swain, jr.; Hunter Berard, jr.; Michael Hanrahan, soph.; Ryan Horr, soph.; Travis Laisure, soph.; Justin Coffey, soph. Girls — Jenny Hanson, sr.; Olivia Feist, jr.; Abigail Hogge, jr.; Micah Apple, soph.; Avery Fogle, soph.; Lucy Shainin, soph.
Key newcomers: Boys — Parker King, fr.; Ethan Miller, fr.; Thomas Harris, fr.; Eric Parvool-Guzman, fr.; Henry Edge, soph.; James Ubungen, soph.; Treton Wilbur, jr.; Kai Wallis, fr. Girls — Caitlin Brar, soph.; Ellie Feist, fr.; Jessica Frydenlund, fr.; Abbie Goodwin, fr.; Edin Goodin, fr.; Maureen Mack, fr.; Ainsley Willingham, fr.
Outlook: Though the Seahawks are young, they enter the season with some experienced runners. Four boys and three girls competed in the Bi-District 2A Championships last season.
The top returners for the boys are Miller, Smeltzer, Hanrahan and Horr.
They ran as a tight group last season, placing 33rd through 39th in the 91-runner bi-district field.
“Several of the boys have put in some miles this summer to prepare for the season and are already talking about the goals they would like to accomplish as a team,” said Templeton.
The girls, he said, are in a “wait-and-see mode.”
Though Hanson, Olivia Feist and Hogge ran at the bi-district meet, the girls’ team has six freshmen and four sophomores.
“If the girls work hard and show some promise, they should be a group to keep an eye on and may sneak up on some teams this season,” Templeton said.
Hanson was 30th last season in the 82-runner bi-district meet, while Olivia Feist was 32nd.
Burlington-Edison Tigers
Coach: Sue Wright
Conference: Northwest
Key returners: Boys — Carson Lee, sr.; Dane Hansen, jr.; Will Corcoran, soph.; John Seth, sr.; Logan Wright, sr.; Bryce Robinson, jr. Girls — Mila Hoagland, soph.; Sage Mailhiot, soph.; Anika Schlimmer, sr.; Katirie Booth, jr.
Key newcomers: Boys — Brady Lee, fr.; Ryan Riggs, sr. Girls — Taryn Booth, fr.
Outlook: The girls’ team has some strength up front.
Hoagland, Mailhiot and Schlimmer each qualified for the Class 2A state meet last season, with Hoagland placing 28th, Mailhiot 41st and Schlimmer 75th.
Schlimmer was also 18th in the state meet as a sophomore in 2017.
With those three up front, the girls’ team is looking good.
“We expect the girls’ team to make a strong showing in the Northwest Conference,” Wright said.
Four of the returners on the boys’ team — Lee, Seth, Hansen and Corcoran — were part of the varsity lineup last season at the Bi-District 2A Championships.
Mount Vernon Bulldogs
Coach: Tommy Race
Conference: Western 4A
Key returners: Boys — Mason Taylor, sr.; Rhett Bozung, sr.; Charlie Cram, sr.; Steven Alvarez, jr.; Leeangel Cendejas, jr.; Owen Corcoran, jr.; Andre Knudson, jr.; Sean Cowan, soph.; Nick Kuzman, soph. Girls — Annamay Cendejas, sr.; Cindy Elston, sr.; Kalyssa DeLaFuente, jr.; Alannah Leishman, jr.; Julie Wilson, jr.; Juna Swanson, soph.
Key newcomers: Boys — none; Girls — none.
Outlook: The Bulldogs return a pair of state qualifiers in Taylor and DeLaFuente.
While Taylor ran in the past two Class 4A state meets — he was 80th last season — DeLaFuente finished 90th in her 2018 state meet.
Taylor is just one of the five returning boys’ runners who competed in last season’s Northwest 4A District Championships.
Knudson, Cram, Bozung and Cowan also ran in the postseason meet.
“The varsity boys put in a lot of training over the summer and are coming into the start of the season in great shape,” Race said. “I have a feeling that this year is going to be a breakthrough year for a lot of our boys.”
Besides DeLaFuente, the girls’ team returns district meet competitors Elston and Swanson.
“The girls’ team is looking strong with a few front runners and a solid pack not too far behind,” Race said.
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes
Coach: Brannon Mucke
Conference: None
Key returners: Boys — Jonathan Brown, sr.; Joshua Gerrish, jr.; Jeremy Victor, jr.; Jacob Brown, jr.; Alexander Hoksbergen, soph.; Devin VanZanten, soph. Girls — Karina Lervick, sr.; Olivia Stone, jr.
Key newcomers: Boys — none. Girls — Bella Lisenby, soph.; Maddy Nielsen, fr.; Ella Lervick, eighth-grader.
Outlook: Jonathan Brown and Gerrish are returning state meet competitors.
Brown, who also qualified for state in 2017, placed 24th last season and Gerrish was 76th.
“The rest of the boys’ team is working hard to close the gap and I’m expecting most of them to be challenging our front runners,” Mucke said.
The girls’ team added to its numbers this year.
While Karina Lervick and Stone have cross country experience, Nielsen is a first-year runner with promise.
As an eighth grader last spring, she placed eighth in both the 1,600 and 3,200 at the Class 1B state track and field meet.
Sedro-Woolley Cubs
Coach: Shawn VanTassel
Conference: Northwest
Key returners: Boys — Lachlan Boyd, sr.; Rafe Holz, sr.; Francisco Ortega, jr.; Kalin Adkerson, soph.; Ryan Garcia, soph.; Brandon Sterling, jr.; Seth Tift, jr. Girls — Tessa Smith, sr.; Karsyn Rooks, sr.; Zoe Slabodnik, sr.; Gabrielle Richardson, sr.; Trinity Luchi, sr.; Leigh Taylor, soph.; Stacy Griffith, soph.
Key newcomers: Boys — Tove Schweiz, fr.; Koen Schweiz, fr.; Todd Montgomery, fr. Girls — Kammy Burton, fr.; Sierra Sterling, fr.
Outlook: Boyd and Holz are the top runners in the program.
The pair qualified for the Class 2A state meet last season, placing 36th and 42nd, respectively.
“Rafe Holz and Lachlan Boyd both return to the boys’ team for their senior year with state experience and drive to help build the team,” said first-year coach Shawn VanTassel.
The girls’ team returns four seniors, including Smith, who was the team’s top finisher in last season’s Bi-District 2A Championships.
— Dan Ruthemeyer
